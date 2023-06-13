Fleet Foxes Release Live Covers of The Strokes' “Under Control (feat. Uwade)' & Joni Mitchell's “Hejira (feat. Daniel Rossen and Greg Pecknold)'

Fleet Foxes Release Live Covers of The Strokes' “Under Control (feat. Uwade)' & Joni Mitchell's “Hejira (feat. Daniel Rossen and Greg Pecknold)'

To celebrate the kickoff of their North American tour this evening in Cleveland, Fleet Foxes have released covers exclusively via Bandcamp of The Strokes’ “Under Control” featuring Uwade and performed live at Forest Hills Stadium in New York last year, as well as Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira,” featuring Daniel Rossen and Greg Pecknold, taped during “The Spring Recital” at The Belasco in Los Angeles in March. Both tracks also feature horns by frequent collaborators, The Westerlies.

Robin Pecknold spoke of “Under Control,” saying “Last summer we were honored to have the incredible vocalist and songwriter Uwade Akhere open for us on tour. One thing we all bonded over backstage was a shared love of The Strokes — hearing Uwa’s voice echoing down the halls as she sang “The End Has No End” or “Reptilia” was always a highlight of the day. Considering this, I thought she might get a kick out of singing 'Under Control' with us and the Westerlies at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens, so we pulled it together at soundcheck and asked her — it was amazing! She ruled it. Thank you Uwade!”

On “Hejira,” Pecknold said “My father built bass guitars and played in bands in his twenties and thirties in the Northwest; his dream was to be Joni Mitchell’s bassist, like the great Jaco Pastorius. Right before our surprise show with Joanna Newsom in March, I bought back for him one of the fretless basses he had made in the 80’s, and I thought it would be sweet for us to play ‘Hejira' together, on the same bill as Joanna, the Joni of our time. It was also an honor to be joined by Daniel Rossen for this, one of the greatest musicians of the last 20 years. Thank you, Dan and Dad!”

Fleet Foxes’ North American tour also includes stops at the Bonnaroo Festival, Halifax Jazz Festival and three co-headline dates with My Morning Jacket in August. A full rundown of dates can be found below.

FLEET FOXES SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES:

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival 

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square*

08-25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival

11-17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket

Photo Credit: Kevin Condon



