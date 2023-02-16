Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 North American Tour

Fleet Foxes will return to the road for a summer North American tour, which will begin June 13 in Cleveland and feature support from Uwade. The itinerary includes three previously announced shows with My Morning Jacket in August, marking the first time the two bands have ever shared a stage.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes says: "Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can't wait to do it again in a few months. It's an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude."

Fleet Foxes will be performing songs from throughout their celebrated catalog, including 2020's Grammy-nominated, surprise-released album Shore. Last year, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of Fleet Foxes' music.

Frontman Pecknold also collaborated with Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes on the new song "A Sky Like I've Never Seen," which appeared in Amazon Studios documentary Wildcat. The track was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song (Documentary Film).

Presale tickets for the highly anticipated summer headline tour will be available starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time with the General Onsale starting Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. Sign-up for early access to presale tickets including the previously announced Los Angeles show with My Morning Jacket ERE. For Berkeley, tickets are on sale now. Full tour listing are below and for more information, visit here.

FLEET FOXES SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES:

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ TBA*

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket

ABOUT FLEET FOXES

Fleet Foxes' self-titled debut made a profound impact on the international musical landscape, topping numerous "Best Of" lists, including Rolling Stone's 100 Best Albums of the 2000's and Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2008. Fleet Foxes is certified Gold in North America and Platinum in both the UK and Australia.

The follow-up album Helplessness Blues was met with the same critical praise as its predecessor (MOJO five stars, Rolling Stone four stars, Pitchfork Best New Music); that album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200, went Gold in the UK, and earned the band a GRAMMY nomination.

Six years later, the highly anticipated album Crack-Up was released, with AP saying "Rewarding, involving and meticulous, Crack-Up has been well worth the wait" and Uncut calling the album "Astonishing. Crack-Up may be the most anticipated release of the year, a welcome return. Ambitious, mature, meticulous."

The band embarked on a world tour that saw them headlining major festivals and their own sold-out shows throughout 2017-2018. In Fall 2020, Fleet Foxes surprise released Shore, their fourth critically acclaimed album, of which Rolling Stone said was ""...the most immediately rewarding Fleet Foxes record since their brilliant 2008 debut," with Vulture saying "Fleet Foxes made the perfect album for this moment" and The New Yorker calling it a "gorgeous record."

The album was nominated in 64th GRAMMY Awards in the category of Best Alternative Music Album. In 2022, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of the band's music.