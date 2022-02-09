Fleet Foxes Announce 2022 International Headlining Tour for GRAMMY-Nominated Album 'Shore'

Today, Fleet Foxes announce a run of 35 headlining tour dates in support of their critically acclaimed 2020 release Shore. The tour will take Fleet Foxes through North America, the U.K. and Europe, beginning June 27th.

The newly announced shows will mark the first time the full band will perform songs from its critically acclaimed fourth studio album Shore, released on Anti- in 2020 and currently nominated for the 64th GRAMMY Awards in the category of Best Alternative Music Album. This is the second nomination for the band, whose sophomore release Helplessness Blues was nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012.

Praised by critics upon release, Shore topped year-end lists securing spots in the top 5 in Uncut, 6Music, Mojo, Uproxx, and placing on numerous lists including The New Yorker, NPR, Pitchfork, USA Today, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, and more stateside.

This will mark the band's return to live shows since 2018 following the end of its world tour in support of the 2017 album Crack-Up. The live show will feature Robin Pecknold joined by Skyler Skjelset (multi-instrumentalist, vocals), Casey Wescott (multi-instrumentalist, vocals), Christian Wargo (multi-instrumentalist, vocals), and Morgan Henderson (multi-instrumentalist). Presales will begin Tuesday, Feb. 15, followed by general onsale on Friday, Feb. 18. See below for the full run of dates and ticket information.

Last December saw the digital release of A Very Lonely Solstice, a 13-track career spanning collection recorded in December 2020, at Brooklyn, NY's St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, with limited edition colored vinyl & CD slated to ship in Spring of this year. On November 22, 2022, Fleet Foxes will release Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, the book is available for pre-order here.

Artist Presale begins Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local on Fleet Foxes website, followed by local promoter presale starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local. All presales end Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. local. General onsale starts Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local. Please note general on-sale for DC/Columbia, MD is Feb. 17 and venue presale for Chicago is running along the artist presale on Feb. 15.

Tour Dates

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6/28 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

7/01 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

7/02 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/03 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

7/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

7/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/12 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

7/15 Seattle, WA @ King County's Marymoor Park

7/29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

7/31 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

8/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/03 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

8/06 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/09 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/10 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

8/13 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

8/26 London, UK @ All Points East

8/28 Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

8/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

8/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

9/02 Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

9/05 Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

9/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

9/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

9/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

9/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

9/11 Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle