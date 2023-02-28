Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Five Finger Death Punch Adds European Headline Shows

Presale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1st at 10 am local time with the general on sale beginning on March 3rd at 10 am local time.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Five Finger Death Punch today has added headline shows in Luxembourg, Bratislava, Prague and Bucharest to the band's already impressive run of 2023 European tour dates which includes a number of shows in direct support of Metallica, as well as major festivals appearances at UK's Download Festival and Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, amongst others.

Presale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1st at 10 am local time with the general on sale beginning on March 3rd at 10 am local time. For more information and tickets, please go here.

In other news, Five Finger Death Punch just claimed its 15th consecutive #1 hit on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Chart (Mediabase) with current single "Welcome To The Circus". The single also adds to 5FDP's record streak of #1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart where the band continues to hold the record for the longest run of leading consecutive entries since 1981.

"Welcome To The Circus" is the opening track from their latest album, 2022's "AFTERLIFE". Upon its release last August, "AFTERLIFE" immediately shot to the #1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal Charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at #3 on the official album chart), Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AFTERLIFE" also debuted at #1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal Charts and #2 on the iTunes Top 100 Charts in the UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary.

Additionally, "AFTERLIFE" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as #1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album Charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top 200.

Most notably, with "AFTERLIFE" the band broke the record for most #1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart. Listen to the album on your streaming platform of choice HERE. 5FDP frequently sells out arenas, plays major festivals around the world and has sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone.

2023 European Tour Dates

29th April 2023 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ Metallica
17th May 2023 - Stade de France, Paris, France w/ Metallica
21st May 2023 - Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg HEADLINE
28th May 2023 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany w/ Metallica
31st May 2023 - O'Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia HEADLINE
3rd June 2023 - Rock Im Park, Nürnberg, Germany FESTIVAL
4th June 2023 - Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany FESTIVAL
8th June 2023 - Download Festival, Donington UK FESTIVAL
11th June 2023 - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic HEADLINE
14th June 2023 - Metalhead Festival, Bucharest Romania HEADLINE
18th June 2023 - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden w/ Metallica
23rd June 2023 - Summerside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland FESTIVAL



NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On Tides
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'
sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.
Declan ODonovan Shares Many Years From Now
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'
Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan shares the live performance video of his latest single, “Many Years From Now”, taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release in April. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto.
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love?
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, "Luck Be A Lady"
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'

VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
