Fitz and the Tantrums Unveil 'Moneymaker (Galantis & Secs on the Beach Remix)'

The band's Let Yourself Free Tour is now underway.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have unveiled an official remix of their current single "Moneymaker" from Galantis & secs on the beach. "Moneymaker"(Galantis & secs on the beach).

"Moneymaker" is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums' brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single "Moneymaker", along with the previously released single, "Sway" is available to stream and download now HERE via Elektra Entertainment. Let Yourself Free arrived to widespread praise Rolling Stone, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

Fitz and The Tantrums rang in the new year with a trio of high-profile television performances in support of the album. In just four short days, the band appeared at the 2022 Orange Bowl halftime show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, and the opening spectacular of the 2023 Rose Parade.

Surrounding the release of Let Yourself Free, the band also delivered unforgettable performances of the album's tracks on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Let Yourself Free Tour is now underway. Please see below for remaining tour dates or head over here for further information.

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates

February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Good Morning America.

ABOUT FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS:

Multi-platinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums. Since 2008, the Los Angeles collective have magnified the scope of pop with a dash of indie, a dose of soul, and a whole lot of dancefloor-ready bounce.

Their catalog spans fan favorite records such as Pickin' up the Pieces [2010], More Than Just A Dream [2013], the gold-certified Fitz and The Tantrums [2016], and All the Feels [2019]. Along the way, they've impressively tallied just shy of 4 billion streams and counting powered by enduring hits such as the triple-platinum "HandClap," platinum "Out of My League" and "The Walker," and gold "Moneygrabber."

As an inescapable presence, their music has notably coursed through the mainstream conversation, soundtracking films on NETFLIX and campaigns for CVS Wellness, Sunchips, Sofi, Xfinity, Walmart, Norwegian Cruise Line, Lays, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. Beyond standout performances everywhere from Coachella and Bonaroo to numerous late-night television shows, they've consistently sold out some of the most iconic venues in the world, including The Forum and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Not to mention, they've incited the applause from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, and more. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ.

Meanwhile, co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs founded Diversify The Stage to help foster more diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible concerts, events, and touring workforces for historically marginalized and underrepresented communities. Fitz and The Tantrums once again leap forward with their bold, bright, and buoyant new album Let Yourself Free.

Fitz and The Tantrums are: Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (vocals), Noelle Scaggs (vocals), James King (saxophone, flute), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards), Joseph Karnes (bass), and John Wicks (drums, percussion).

Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes



