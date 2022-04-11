Fitz and the Tantrums Announce Co-headline Tour With Andy Grammer

Multiplatinum band Fitz and the Tantrums have announced additional touring plans for summer 2022.

The run of dates - co-headlined with Andy Grammer - are set to kick off in Key West, FL on July 29th (full itinerary below). Ticket pre-sales will begin this Wednesday, April 13, at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting this Friday, April 15, at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.

Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick said: "We cannot wait to get our fans together with Andy's fans this summer and get everybody dancing. The wrong party tour is gonna go down in history as one hot sweaty mess not to be missed. Were you there?"

Fitz and the Tantrums are also set to embark on a co-headlining run alongside St. Paul and the Broken Bones this summer. The run of dates are set to kick off in Asheville, NC, on June 1 (full itinerary below). Support on the first leg comes from Seratones; the second leg will feature Devon Gilfilian.

The LA-based band has been busy working on new material to follow up 2019's "ALL THE FEELS," which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!," "Good Morning America," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." In 2021, Fitz and the Tantrums' frontman released his first-ever solo album "HEAD UP HIGH" under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and "Good Morning America."

TOUR DATES

Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Support from Seratones (June 1st - 12th) and Devon Gilfilian (June 14th - 25th)

June 1 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

June 3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

June 4 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 5 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

June 7 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - The Green

June 8 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point

June 10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 12 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

June 14 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

June 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 21 - Kansas City, MO - GrindersKC

June 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 24 - Des Moines, IA - The Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove

Co-headlining with Andy Grammar

*Support from Breland

July 29 - Key West, FL - Key West Ampitheater

July 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

July 31 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

August 2 - Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park*

August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 9 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts (On Sale May 13)

August 12 - Aurora, IL - Riveredge Park

August 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

August 14 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 17 - Vail, CO - - Gerald R. Ford Amphiteater

August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphiteater

August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater

August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Ampitheater

August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

August 25 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center* (On Sale April 28)

August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*