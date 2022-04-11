Fitz and the Tantrums Announce Co-headline Tour With Andy Grammer
Tickets will go on-sale starting this Friday, April 15, at 10am local time.
Multiplatinum band Fitz and the Tantrums have announced additional touring plans for summer 2022.
The run of dates - co-headlined with Andy Grammer - are set to kick off in Key West, FL on July 29th (full itinerary below). Ticket pre-sales will begin this Wednesday, April 13, at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting this Friday, April 15, at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.
Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick said: "We cannot wait to get our fans together with Andy's fans this summer and get everybody dancing. The wrong party tour is gonna go down in history as one hot sweaty mess not to be missed. Were you there?"
Fitz and the Tantrums are also set to embark on a co-headlining run alongside St. Paul and the Broken Bones this summer. The run of dates are set to kick off in Asheville, NC, on June 1 (full itinerary below). Support on the first leg comes from Seratones; the second leg will feature Devon Gilfilian.
The LA-based band has been busy working on new material to follow up 2019's "ALL THE FEELS," which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!," "Good Morning America," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." In 2021, Fitz and the Tantrums' frontman released his first-ever solo album "HEAD UP HIGH" under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and "Good Morning America."
TOUR DATES
Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Support from Seratones (June 1st - 12th) and Devon Gilfilian (June 14th - 25th)
June 1 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
June 3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
June 4 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
June 5 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
June 7 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - The Green
June 8 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point
June 10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
June 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 12 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
June 14 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
June 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 21 - Kansas City, MO - GrindersKC
June 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 24 - Des Moines, IA - The Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove
Co-headlining with Andy Grammar
*Support from Breland
July 29 - Key West, FL - Key West Ampitheater
July 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
July 31 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
August 2 - Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre*
August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park*
August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*
August 9 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Arts Pavilion
August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts (On Sale May 13)
August 12 - Aurora, IL - Riveredge Park
August 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
August 14 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 17 - Vail, CO - - Gerald R. Ford Amphiteater
August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphiteater
August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater
August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Ampitheater
August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge
August 25 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*
August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center* (On Sale April 28)
August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*