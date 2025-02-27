Firehall Arts Centre Presents A HISTORY OF MOTOWN In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehall Arts Centre will present A History of Motown by soul songstress Krystle Dos Santos from Wednesday, April 2 to Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Experience the soulful sounds of Motown in a concert starring the multi-award-winning Krystle Dos Santos. A History of Motown takes audiences of all ages on a musical journey through the legendary hits that defined an era and shaped the sound of a generation. From the infectious rhythms of The Supremes to the timeless melodies of Stevie Wonder, Dos Santos brings the magic of Motown to life with her powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence.

Dos Santos adds, “I've been listening to Motown music my whole life, and one of the biggest connections I have is to Stevie Wonder and his music. When I was four years old, I was reading the record jacket to ‘Part-Time Lover' and learning every word. People would often compare me to Diana Ross and there was always the connection there – culturally, visually, and musically – to Motown music for me growing up, so playing this music is such an honour and feels like it's a part of me that gets to kind of pay it forward.”

