Fionn Regan Returns With New Album CALA Out 8/9 via Abbey Records

Acclaimed Irish musician Fionn Reganreturns with his sixth album, Cala, due out onAugust 9 via Abbey Records. Watch/share Regan's album teaser video that features a snippet of his lead single, "Collar of Fur".

Cala, named after the Spanish word for creek, follows the release of his acclaimed album, The Meetings of the Waters, which was released in 2017 to critical praise-NPR Music proclaimed, "Fionn Regan returns, his feathery acoustic sweetness intact," whileBrooklynVegan called it, "gentle, delicate."

The ten-song album was performed entirely by Regan and was written at his home in Bray, on Dublin's coastal outskirts, which might partly explain Cala's recurring imagery: stars, moon, ocean and sun. "The album does have fundamentally elemental, visual components," he notes. "I wouldn't mind knowing why! It's a mystery to me, how songs evolve. Thankfully, they do. But I've never got anywhere when I've tried to work it out." Regan concedes, "the place you're from continues to resonate."

Cala is similarly drawn from intuition, rooted in acoustic guitar as well as piano, and atmospherics. As Regan hears it, "[Atmospherics are] sparse cinematic moments, like a super-eight movie." He furthers, "A kickdrum here, a footstamp there, some slight modern twists influenced by the time period we're in. I've not overthought it much. I hope the songs can shine in that way. The song comes first, then the sonic palate, then the words give a sense of place, or landscape."

Born in Bray, Ireland, Regan rose to prominence with the release of his debut studio album, The End of History in 2006. Over the course of his career, Regan has been nominated for the Choice Music Prize in Ireland, the Mercury Prize in the U.K., the Shortlist Music Prize in the U.S. and is an honorary member of the Trinity College Literary Society. Additionally, his song "Abacus" was sampled by Justin Vernon on "00000 Million" from Bon Iver's 22, A Million. The pair have since met and worked together in Berlin.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You