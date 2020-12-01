Finneas Releases Holiday Song 'Another Year'

Today, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns with a rousing new song, just in time for the holidays, titled "Another Year."



Written, produced and performed by 23-year-old FINNEAS, he reveals, "I wrote this song last Christmas, with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don't think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright I think."



Listen to "Another Year" HERE.



"Another Year" is the latest from a steady stream of stellar releases this year from the talented young artist, the most recent being his fiery anthem, "Where The Poison Is" [listen HERE] and before that, the equally feisty "Can't Wait To Be Dead" [listen HERE], and heartbreaking ballad "What They'll Say About Us." Written in lockdown, "What They'll Say About Us." is a moving dedication to human strength and connection when faced with life's tribulations. Watch the Sam Bennett-directed video HERE.



To coincide with the release of "Another Year," FINNEAS has unveiled some festive new merchandise, adorned with mistletoe and a lyric from the new song. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.finneasofficial.com.



Last week, FINNEAS earned three additional GRAMMY Award nominations, for his collaborations with sister Billie Eilish on 'everything i wanted' which received the Song of the Year and Record of the Year nominations, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die," the official theme song from the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.



Earlier this year, FINNEAS released a DELUXE version of his critically acclaimed debut EP, Blood Harmony. Written and produced entirely by the 23-year-old artist, the eight-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter, producer and storyteller. The new expanded version of the EP features all seven of the original EP tracks, plus fan favorite, "Break My Heart Again" and a brand new version of "Let's Fall In Love For The Night" (1964) [Listen HERE]. To date, FINNEAS has racked up more than 625 million combined streams across his entire catalog.



Watch his performance of "Let's Fall In Love For The Night" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HERE (and catch his interview with Fallon HERE). The song peaked in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio and scanned GOLD in North America. The song's video [watch HERE] was directed by Sam Bennett, and shot in FINNEAS' hometown of Los Angeles entirely in one-take.



In January, FINNEAS received an impressive 6 GRAMMY Awards including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and hit single 'bad guy.'



Further to his growing list of accolades, FINNEAS co-produced (with Stephen Lipson) and co-wrote the official theme song and title track for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, alongside his sister Billie Eilish. The track features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. The song made its live debut alongside Zimmer and Marr on stage at this year's BRIT Awards in London. Watch HERE. This fall, FINNEAS joined Billie Eilish on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, celebrating James Bond Day with a special performance (also directed by Constellation Jones) (WATCH) and interview (WATCH).



FINNEAS' trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Trevor Daniel, Ben Platt, Bruno Major, Celeste, as well as Billie's latest single, "Therefore I Am," which he co-wrote with his sister.



Stay tuned for more updates from FINNEAS coming soon.

