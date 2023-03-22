Felly Shares New Single 'Crying In Sunshine (Feat. Arden Jones)'

Producer/songwriter Felly returns with the release of his new single "Crying In Sunshine (Feat. Arden Jones)". The collaboration is sun-soaked and groovy; an ode to protecting your own peace as you navigate the mountains and valleys of the complex, complicated world.

Maintained by an intoxicating bass line and chill percussion, "Crying In Sunshine" flips effortlessly between gentle choruses and skillful verses with both Felly and Arden taking the opportunity to flex their mastery of form and rhythm. The track builds and crests before splitting open like clouds after a storm, letting a barrage of horns and smudge-y acoustic-electric guitar through like rays of sonic sunshine.

The track ends with a note of bittersweet optimism as Felly delivers the final chorus, singing "Into my sadness / I do a stage dive / Letting it happen / Crying in sunshine".

Felly says this of the new track:

"It's funny and fed up how beautiful and horrible the world is, both at the same time. We live in a paradox and I think this song is just a homage to that. You can go swimming, but it might have to be in polluted waters. You can live in beautiful LA but you might be breathing in smog with every breath. I think I've learned to look on the bright side of these unfortunate realities but I wanted to at least recognize them with this song. I wanted Arden on the record cause I've had been talking closely with him as he experiences his rise into artistry. He's doing really well and is conscious of all the ways things could go wrong as an artists - and he is really intentional and cares a lot about his art."

"Crying In Sunshine" comes hot on the heels of Felly's February release "Free Love". Inspired by the ideals of the free love moment of the 60s the smoothly danceable track puts a jazzy, eclectic spin on Felly's usual, laid back style. Breaking out into a gritty guitar solo, "Free Love' intertwines many genres and forms to create an undeniably unique tune.

Felly also announced a 23 date headlining tour in North America, with stops in Austin, Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

Through his siblings and step-family growing up in Connecticut, Felly discovered a wide range of artists like Rage Against the Machine, Modest Mouse, The Beatles Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. At age 13, Felly began making soulful beats on a MPC500 (with legends like Sam Cooke, Betty LaVette and Barbra Streisand as sample references), inspired by newfound creativity after his dad's passing at 8 years old.

Around this time, he launched a YouTube channel that began building his dedicated following. Felly continued his musical discovery by moving to Los Angeles (where he still resides) to study music at the University of Southern California. There, he formed the collective called 2273 Records with friends Gyyps and Jake Standley, the name inspired by the dorm room where they all collaborated on music.

The trio quickly formed an organic bond and still work together to this day. Following a series of mixtapes and EPs (his first project being 2014's Waking up to Sirens), Felly released his debut album Surf Trap in 2018 with Sony Records.

As Felly's star status continues to soar, he hopes to inspire others to awaken their inner passions. And his reach goes far beyond the California coastline: Felly has over a million monthly listeners, over 300 million streams across platforms, has had multiple US sold-out tours, and received critical praise from Billboard, GRAMMY.com, XXL, Hypebeast, and more.

"Music is my attempt at talking with God. I'm working with sounds to tap into that channel where creation comes from and to strip away everything but what is pure," he explains. "No matter how big or small someone is - you can be a janitor or the richest guy in the world - if you're truly tuned in to what your personal work is, you're serving your purpose."

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES:

Apr 13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Apr 14 - Portland, OR - Holocene

Apr 16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Apr 9 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

Apr 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Apr 21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Apr 23 - Austin, TX - Antones

Apr 25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hell

Apr 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Apr 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

Apr 30 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

May 2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 4 - Lawrence, Ks - Bottleneck

May 5 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

May 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

May 9 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

May 11 - Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre

May 12 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

May 13 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

May 14 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Strummers

May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room