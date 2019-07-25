Fejká Announces New Album REUNION
On the 20th of September, German electronic music producer Fejká launches his first studio album, Reunion. The producer has become known for exploring sounds that are at once ethereal and dynamic, celestial but also very much grounded on the dancefloor. In a seamless way, Fejka? crafts music that is equally suitable for introspective moods and wonders as it is for a club. But while his previous EP 'Twilight' explored this duality between dreamlike atmospheres and dance music, Reunion seems to delve into a much vaster range of emotions and approaches, cementing the young producer's eclecticism.
Reunion's first single, Svanur, will be released on Friday 26th July. Fejká will also be joining German deep house producer Christian Löffler on an European tour in November.
TOUR DATES
26.11.19 Elysee Montmartre, Paris
27.11.19 La Madeleine, Brussels
28.11.19 Earth, London
29.11.19 Soup Kitchen, Manchester
01.12.19 Melkweg, Amsterdam
03.12.19 Im Wizemann, Stuttgart
04.12.19 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden
05.12.19 FZW, Dortmund
06.12.19 Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg
07.12.19 Roxy, Prague
08.12.19 Muffathalle, Munchen
10.12.19 Conne Island, Leipzig
11.12.19 Palladium, Warsaw
12.12.19 ZetPeTe, Krakow