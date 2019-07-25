On the 20th of September, German electronic music producer Fejká launches his first studio album, Reunion. The producer has become known for exploring sounds that are at once ethereal and dynamic, celestial but also very much grounded on the dancefloor. In a seamless way, Fejka? crafts music that is equally suitable for introspective moods and wonders as it is for a club. But while his previous EP 'Twilight' explored this duality between dreamlike atmospheres and dance music, Reunion seems to delve into a much vaster range of emotions and approaches, cementing the young producer's eclecticism.

Reunion's first single, Svanur, will be released on Friday 26th July. Fejká will also be joining German deep house producer Christian Löffler on an European tour in November.

https://fejka.33r.pm/reunion

TOUR DATES

26.11.19 Elysee Montmartre, Paris

27.11.19 La Madeleine, Brussels

28.11.19 Earth, London

29.11.19 Soup Kitchen, Manchester

01.12.19 Melkweg, Amsterdam

03.12.19 Im Wizemann, Stuttgart

04.12.19 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden

05.12.19 FZW, Dortmund

06.12.19 Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg

07.12.19 Roxy, Prague

08.12.19 Muffathalle, Munchen

10.12.19 Conne Island, Leipzig

11.12.19 Palladium, Warsaw

12.12.19 ZetPeTe, Krakow





