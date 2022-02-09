Feelz Releases New EDM Track 'Got U' Feat. Ceara Cavalieri

EDM/dance-pop artist Feelz has released a new single "Got U" feat. Ceara Cavalieri. The song is now available on all streaming platforms.

Streaming/Download Link

Feelz is living up to the name with the brand-new single "Got U." This spacey new track will immediately have you reflecting on your own past relationships. His lyrics are evaluating and honest. They are matched to a dreamy musical landscape and the muted drop after the chorus gives the song an unparalleled intensity while keeping in tone with the message of the song. Ceara Cavalieri's vocals come through crystal clear. She has a distinctive texture to her voice that is so cohesive to the energy and purpose of this song. This song is gut-wrenchingly ambiguous. Every listen pulls out different emotions: sadness, nostalgia, want, angst, and the need to cling to what once was. "Got U" paints a picture of the complexity of heartbreak.

As soon as the lyrics proclaim, "now that I've got you," you're instantly hit with a burst of energy in the bass drop that makes it impossible not to move your body. The drop includes all the best aspects of EDM including multiple layers of sounds and flavors that make you feel as if your mind and body are lifted from the ground. Once again, Feelz gives us a perfect club anthem to play anywhere and anytime.

"Got U"

Production: Feelz & Ronald Black

Songwriters: Sara Skinner & Ceara Cavalieri

Connect with Feelz

Facebook

Instagram

SoundCloud

Website

Nashville-based DJ and producer, John Lawson is better known by his stage name ​Feelz. In late 2011, he introduced the dance music scene to his string of passionate, emotionally-charged live performances at venues across the United States. The Morristown, Tennessee native developed a passion for making original dance music after touring.

Feelz's start in the music industry began during his years as a college student playing DJ sets at many of the local clubs and bars. After gaining hometown popularity, he began performing alongside major-label musicians and DJs from around the world. Some of the artists include (but are not limited to) Waka Flocka Flame, Slander, and Allison Wonderland. Feelz played on tours such as '​Paint Gone Wild​' and the 'Glo Paint Party.'

Much of John's sound was inspired by various electronic pop artists and producers, which lead him to create a high-energy vibe felt in every live show. As a producer, each of Feelz's songs represent a journey of energetic highs and introspective lows. With his synth-heavy drops dissolving into smooth acoustic instrumentals, it allows tension to rise before releasing short bursts of the purest musical energy. The sound makes the audience want to dance while experiencing a feeling of deep, connective emotional state.

His smash single "The One (ft. DeVries)" has been highly acclaimed by several large media outlets and his second-most recent single "Waiting For You" ft. Lena Luisa is already at an astounding number of streams and is gathering streams rapidly. You can listen to the single here. The two singles released are at a million total streams in just 6 months.