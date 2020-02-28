Fedde Le Grand and Marc Benjamin Reveal Stirring New Single 'To The Top'

Following the massive release of 'Dancing Shoes' with vocalist Josh Cumbee, Fedde Le Grand delivers another heater 'To The Top' with Marc Benjamin. 'To The Top' is a groovy addition to Fedde's catalogue and is destined to liven up the upcoming festival season. The single is available now across streaming platforms via Darklight Recordings.

Much like the name itself, this upbeat track is destined to be at the top of any set list. Featuring funky synths and whirling riffs, Fedde Le Grand showcases his musical prowess with 'To The Top'. Clocking in at a little over three minutes, this song provides the listener with inspiring female vocals and a vibrant percussion, as Fedde and Marc weave an invigorating soundscape. This pulsating production proves why Fedde Le Grand continues to remain at the forefront of dance music. Much like most of Fedde Le Grand's rolodex, 'To The Top' will spark a fire in festival goers around the world.



Fedde Le Grand has solidified himself as an electronic music veteran with close to two decades of unstoppable releases. His apparent love for dance music shines through each subsequent release, always receiving high praise across the dance music community. Additionally, his imprint Darklight Recordingscontinually delivers high energy productions from numerous producers across the world. With countless notable performances under his belt, Fedde is always a staple across venues and line ups alike. With two powerful singles under his belt in 2020, the year is primed to be a remarkable addition to Fedde Le Grand's distinguished career.





