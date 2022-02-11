Feather Joins Sinatra & Luma To Drop Sensational New Single 'Let Go'

Returning to the release radar, up-and-coming producer Feather pairs up with emerging, Nashville-based talent Sintra to deliver new propelling single 'Let Go', featuring vocalist Luma. The latest offering directly follows Feather's December collaboration with Badnights, 'Wasted Time' and Sintra's official remix of 44hydra's single 'Stylin'. Gearing Feather for his biggest year-to-date, 'Let Go' is now available to stream across all platforms.

'Let Go' immediately invites listeners into a sultry, diaphanous sonic atmosphere with Luma's emotive vocals taking the focal point. The breathtaking vocal cut is directly paired with propelling production sensibilities, providing an irresistibly addictive melody, exploding with a hooking beat. The captivating offering's carefully crafted soundscape and Luma's graceful vocals position the single for dominating the charts and taking over as a dancefloor pleaser. The flawless addition to Feather and Sintra's discography serves as an alluring fusion of their respective signature sounds, proving their undeniable talent.

Alongside the release of "Let Go", Feather will unveil a collection of free NFTs as a thank you to his fans. Anyone who pre-saves any of Feather's upcoming singles will be sent a private code to redeem via email. The NFTs will be able to be redeemed for exclusive Feather experiences such as private livestream events, early access to merchandise sales, select discount codes, VIP access to events, and more.

Over the last few years, rising talent Feather has made quite the name for himself in the electronic music realm. Released in 2021, his debut EP 'Becoming' provided a glimpse into his vast musical skill set which stems from learning the piano and guitar at a very young age and finding inspiration from the profound possibilities of fusing indie and electronic music. Stepping into the Feather moniker, Kyle Featherstone develops an entirely new persona for his new musical path through self acceptance and expression.

He describes the Feather project as "an archetype" of himself that embodies all of the qualities he strives for. Finding a home within an ever-evolving signature sound, Feather gravitates towards the more organic sides of the genre to create a stylistically diverse sound. After the release of his 'Becoming' EP, Feather followed up with a remix EP featuring artists like juuku, Badnights, Lumasi, and more. Committed to crafting every song from the ground up with equal parts palpable energy and raw emotion, he currently commands well over 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners, showcasing his capabilities to deliver sonic experiences that cater to all types of listeners.

Nashville-based producer Sintra made his debut in the dance music world within the last year, and has already established himself as one of the most exciting names to watch in the landscape. Taking a different approach to music creation, Sintra has found his sound through experimenting and taking inspiration from a wide variety of sources to develop his signature bass-heavy style. His September debut single 'Break' served as a bold and catchy introduction to his production prowess, and primed the talent for continued success. Now sporting three original singles and a remix of 44hyrda's 'Stylin' released over the last couple of months, Sintra is on track to continue leaving his mark as one of the scene's newcomers to keep an eye on.

Captivating listeners with her knack for magnetic melodies and lyrics, singer/songwriter Luma has amassed over 40 million Spotify streams in just under 4 years. Her debut solo EP 'Kill the Night' featured collaborations from artists such as Blanke and Yuppycult, and showcased her creative capabilities as a writer. Pulling from a deep-rooted love for both nature and true human connection, Luma's songs always represent something beautiful. Crafting her sound through her heartfelt writing, she's found success through her collaborations with names such as Adventure Club, Nurko, Zack Martino, Lexus, and more. Luma has also found support from tastemaker labels Armada, Ultra Music, Ophelia, bitbird, Thrive, Monstercat, and Heaven Sent over the years. Unafraid to explore darkness, Luma hopes to be the light for an audience that continues to grow.

Finding himself in a period of creative experimentation and growth through the collaborative process of working with other artists, Feather is preparing to enter the next phase of his musical career in 2022 with a slew of intriguing collaborations coming down the line in the form of an EP. Continuing to forge his own path, 'Let Go' serves as just a taste of what Feather has in store for the year ahead of him.

Listen to the new single here: