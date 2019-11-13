Fea Unleashes 'Itch' Video via Billboard Pride
Fea is a trailblazing trifecta of Chicana Punk, Riot Grrrl ethos and blistering musical prowess. Debuted today alongside a Billboard Pride feature, Fea turn confessional and take on a celebratory mood for new song/video "Itch", a surf-punk-leaning look at the scuzzy glory of touring. Vocalist Letty Martinez points out, "We don't glamorize touring in 'Itch,' because for us it's never glamorous. It's dirty and smelly and uncomfortable and we love it-we always embrace the dirty." Produced by LA punk legend Alice Bag, the San Antonio based band will release their sophomore album No Novelties, this Friday on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. Leading up to release, the band previously shared social media-critical lead single "Let Me Down" and paid homage to Día de Muerto with "Ya Se", injecting Spanish-sung gang vocals into a cathartic middle-class anthem. The band is currently on a Texas-wide tour with stops in Austin, Dallas, Houston + more.
Fea brings together Girl In A Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva with Letty Martinez and Sofi Lopez, to create an unstoppable creative ferocity. The new bi-lingual collection explores hot button topics, from sexism to the toxicity of social media. Fea seamlessly blends intricate arrangements, tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and feminist punk sensibility on No Novelties, a perfect combination for any dancefloor throwdown. Stay tuned for more news and opportunities to experience Fea's rib-rattling live show, coming soon!
Fea Tour Dates
11/14: Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
11/15: San Antonio, TX @ Havana for Music En La Calle
12/11: El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose
12/13: Laredo, TX @ Dugout
12/14: Brownsville, TX @ The Kraken Lounge
12/15: Harlingen, TX @ Hop Shop
12/17: Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozers
12/18: Houston, TX @ The Pub
12/19: Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum
12/20: Austin, TX @ Kick Butt Cafe