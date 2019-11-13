Fea Unleashes 'Itch' Video via Billboard Pride

Fea is a trailblazing trifecta of Chicana Punk, Riot Grrrl ethos and blistering musical prowess. Debuted today alongside a Billboard Pride feature, Fea turn confessional and take on a celebratory mood for new song/video "Itch", a surf-punk-leaning look at the scuzzy glory of touring. Vocalist Letty Martinez points out, "We don't glamorize touring in 'Itch,' because for us it's never glamorous. It's dirty and smelly and uncomfortable and we love it-we always embrace the dirty." Produced by LA punk legend Alice Bag, the San Antonio based band will release their sophomore album No Novelties, this Friday on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. Leading up to release, the band previously shared social media-critical lead single "Let Me Down" and paid homage to Día de Muerto with "Ya Se", injecting Spanish-sung gang vocals into a cathartic middle-class anthem. The band is currently on a Texas-wide tour with stops in Austin, Dallas, Houston + more.

Fea brings together Girl In A Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva with Letty Martinez and Sofi Lopez, to create an unstoppable creative ferocity. The new bi-lingual collection explores hot button topics, from sexism to the toxicity of social media. Fea seamlessly blends intricate arrangements, tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and feminist punk sensibility on No Novelties, a perfect combination for any dancefloor throwdown. Stay tuned for more news and opportunities to experience Fea's rib-rattling live show, coming soon!

Fea Tour Dates

11/14: Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

11/15: San Antonio, TX @ Havana for Music En La Calle

12/11: El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose

12/13: Laredo, TX @ Dugout

12/14: Brownsville, TX @ The Kraken Lounge

12/15: Harlingen, TX @ Hop Shop

12/17: Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozers

12/18: Houston, TX @ The Pub

12/19: Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum

12/20: Austin, TX @ Kick Butt Cafe





