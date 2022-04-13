Faye Webster Announces 'Car Therapy Sessions' EP

Faye Webster has announced Car Therapy Sessions, an EP of new and re-imagined songs by Webster, backed by a full orchestra. Car Therapy Sessions will be released on April 29th via Secretly Canadian. To mark the occasion she has shared the title track, "Car Therapy," and its companion video directed by Sean Valdivieso and edited by hbaCreate.

The video gives a window into the incredible recording process that took place at Spacebomb Studios. The orchestra was headed by Trey Pollard who was responsible for both conducting and arranging. Drew Vandenburg produced and mixed the EP. Car Therapy Sessions will be available on vinyl in the fall and is available to pre-order now.

"I have a vivid memory of walking around London in 2018 listening to a mix of Jonny, which I had just written. I remember thinking "I want to perform this song with an orchestra". I truly have had my heart set on it since then, always talking about it and figuring out how or when to make it happen," says Webster.

"I chose these songs mostly for them being some of my favorites but also thinking about how different they would sound with an orchestra. Especially Cheers, I feel like that's the one song people wouldn't think I would choose but that's exactly why I did. Trey also made all the arrangements so that they start off playing songs of mine that I didn't end up choosing, which I thought was brilliant.

The recording experience was beautiful, I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos. I was put in a position where I could see the conductor as well as the producer, which I needed because I honestly couldn't pick up on my cues sometimes even though I wrote the songs. I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes."

On the EP, Webster reimagines three songs from her critically acclaimed 2021 release I Know I'm Funny, Haha and 2019's Atlanta Millionaires Club. With the 24 piece orchestra backing her, the songs "Kind Of", "Sometimes" and "Cheers" take on a cinematic and glimmering new sheen. In addition to "Car Therapy" she also shares a sprawling and emotional work- "Suite: Jonny," which combines fan-favorites "Jonny" and "Jonny (Reprise)." The two songs originally appeared on the Atlanta Millionaire's Club tracklist, two different views on the same narrative. Here they're presented together.

It's remarkable how beautifully Webster's work can take on this orchestral treatment. Like Cole Porter, or Judy Garland - her delicate and emotional delivery packs a gut punch when dramatized by the EP's robust arrangements.

Watch the new music video here: