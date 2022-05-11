Fashion Club Share New Single 'Pantomime' & Announce Dates With Shamir

Today, Pascal Stevenson has shared the second single off her debut album as Fashion Club. Driving rhythm and bent synths propel "Pantomime" towards its piercing hook, bridging the gap between disarming experimentalism and pop pleasure.

"This is the first song I wrote for this record" says Stevenson, "It's about different kinds of social performance, and how we weigh our needs against others. A lot of people advocate for marginalized groups in their public lives but then don't make any effort to look inward and address their own harmful behavior in their private lives." Pulling inspiration from influences as diverse as Kate Bush, Brian Eno, and Wire, Scrutiny (out 6/17 via Felte Records) is a tour de force of dreamlike art-rock.

The contours of what would eventually become Scrutiny were initially sketched while Stevenson's other band Moaning toured Europe in support of their critically acclaimed debut album. After returning home and getting sober, Stevenson found herself in a period of deep self reflection, exploring questions of ethics, responsibility, self-deception and systems of power.

"Pantomime" comes with the announce of Fall tour dates supported likeminded pop experimenter Shamir, and recent shows supporting Ed Schrader's Music Beat & Deradoorian, and a SXSW run as a member of Girlpool.

Watch the new music video here: