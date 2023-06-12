KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Far From Saints Share 'Let the Light Shine Over You'

The album will be out this coming Friday, June 16th.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Far From Saints Share 'Let the Light Shine Over You'

"Let the Light Shine Over You" is the latest song to be released ahead of Far From Saints self-titled debut album due out this coming Friday, June 16th, via Ignition Records - pre-order or pre-save HERE.

Like the LP, "Let the Light Shine Over You" was written and produced by Far From Saints and mixed by the Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies). In addition, the single is accompanied by the official video which includes footage from the band's shows with Kings of Leon at Wrexham FC earlier this year.

"Let the Light Shine Over You" follows last month's “Screaming Hallelujah” - the album's captivating opening track - and “Let’s Turn This Back Around” and “Take It Through The Night” - all which have sparked excitement for the full-length LP.

These early tracks have seen ongoing support from key UK national radio stations including Radio 2 and Absolute. In addition, Far From Saints have impressed concert goers with select early shows including a rapturously received sold-out headliner at EartH Theatre in London as well as stadium shows with Kings of Leon and major outdoor gigs with Paul Weller.

Dwight said, “I can’t wait to rock people’s expectations with this record.”

Kelly said, “We don’t exactly know where it’s going, but ffs going there feels good!"

Far From Saints vibrates with intensity, anchored by Kelly and Patty’s striking vocals and Dwight’s crisp guitar style. It’s a set which very naturally blends different influences from its three creators, drawing upon Kelly’s long desire to make a Nashville influence country rock record; Patty’s love of indie rock and ‘90s country music; and Dwight’s passion for Southern and hard rock. Collectively it’s rich with the traits that have defined its recent tracks, but it goes deeper too, moving into gorgeous acoustic territory with "Faded Black Tattoo" and stomping, swampy blues with "The Ride."

The album is available to pre-order or pre-save HERE. The band’s official store offers bundles which include CDs and vinyl, both with a signed art print, as well as a t-shirt and a tote bag.

Far From Saints headline London’s Lafayette tonight before performing at the Black Deer, Glastonbury and Latitude festivals. Their summer schedule also includes big shows with Paul Weller, Incubus, Tom Jones and Hozier.

Confirmed Far From Saints Tour Dates

June 12 at Lafayette in London (Headline Show)
June 16 at Black Deer Festival (alongside Amanda Shires, Lucinda Williams & More!)
June 17 in Thetford Forest (special guests to Paul Weller)
June 24 at Eden Project in Cornwell (special guests to Incubus)
June 25 at Glastonbury, Avalon Stage
June 22 at Latitude Festival
June 23 in Pangbourne, Englefield (special guests to Hozier)
July 21 at Cardiff Castle (special guests to Tom Jones)
July 22 at Latitude Festival
July 23 in Pangbourne at Englefield (special guests to Hozier)
July 24 at Cardiff Castle (special guests to Tom Jones)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Steve Slagle Band to Appear at The Birdland Theatre This Month Photo
The Steve Slagle Band to Appear at The Birdland Theatre This Month

Steve will be playing songs from his most recent Panorama label recordings --which have gone to the top of radio charts nationwide--a mixture of music for a 2-horn front line that includes unusual standards along with his well-known original compositions and arrangements.

2
IRIEspect Release the GOOD GOOD EP Photo
IRIEspect Release the 'GOOD GOOD EP'

Dub Rock Reggae masters IRIEspect present the GOOD GOOD EP, their eagerly awaited debut offering on Dubshot Records - now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

3
Calliope Wren Releases New Pride Anthem Her And I Photo
Calliope Wren Releases New Pride Anthem 'Her And I'

Singer/songwriter, musician, and advocate for the LGBTQ Community Calliope Wren has announced her anthemic new single 'Her and I' is now available on all the major music services.

4
Fort Never Releases New Single Take A Look At Us Now Photo
Fort Never Releases New Single 'Take A Look At Us Now'

Austin-based trio Fort Never have announced the official release of their brand new single and music video, “Take a Look at us Now,” via Austin-based nonprofit label Spaceflight Records.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD