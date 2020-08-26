Faouzia Unveils Stunning 'Born Without a Heart' Video

The visual streams on the artist's YouTube channel.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Faouzia has released her personal and stunning visual for her vulnerable and powerful single, "Born Without A Heart." The incredible visual is streaming now on Faouzia's official YouTube channel. Watch it below!

Earlier this month, Faouzia released her powerful collection of stripped-back tracks on her EP Stripped. The project was highlighted by intimate versions of her fan-favorite tracks including "You Don't Even Know Me" and the new track, "100 Bandaids." Faouzia celebrated the release of the moving project with a full-length concert event livestreamed on YouTube - check it out HERE.

Recently, the rising singer appeared on Seventeen's "Tik Tok Reacts" and watched her fans using her music in their own creative videos - check out the awesome video HERE. More connected with her fans than ever, Faouzia recently celebrated reaching over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

This summer, Faouzia released the fan-favorite single "How It All Works Out" and teamed up with chart-topping DJ duo Galantis for the uplifting track "I Fly" featured on SCOOB! THE ALBUM. Faouzia also tapped top DJs Goldhouse (Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish) and Owen Norton (Selena Gomez, Jason Derulo, Daya) for a pair of incredible reworks of her rapidly climbing track "Tears of Gold." "Tears of Gold (Goldhouse Remix)" showcases the producer's hooky and electronic-based style perfectly matched with Faouzia's unique and powerful vocals. The high energy "Tears of Gold (Owen Norton Remix)" offers a pulsing bass and dramatic drop with Faouzia's larger-than-life vocals leading the way.

Earlier this year, Faouzia and global superstar Kelly Clarkson released the powerful track, "I Dare You." The song was part of a five-track collection of multi-language duets, put together by Clarkson herself. Faouzia's voice stuns as she croons the anthem in Arabic, one of the three languages she is fluent in. The song premiered on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside a moving performance video featuring all of the global artists - watch it HERE.

LADYGUNN recently published a feature on the remarkable singer and stated, "Certain voices illicit deeper feelings and awe-stricken reactions than others, and many of those people become modern-day 'legends' in our society...One such voice that demands to be heard belongs to 19-year-old Moroccan-Canadian artist, Faouzia." Alt Press added to the acclaim by declaring, "Faouzia is shaping up to be pop's next fascination. Her incredible vocals exude maturity and control well beyond her age." Earlier this year, Faouzia gave a striking acapella performance and breakdown of the anthemic "Tears of Gold" on an episode of Genius' Verified, check it out HERE. "

Watch the visual for "Born Without a Heart" here:

