Falling In Reverse Cover Papa Roach's 'Last Resort'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 3 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 4 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

Falling In Reverse Cover Papa Roach's 'Last Resort'

Fresh off their first-ever (and sold-out!) performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the World's Most Famous Arena last Friday, FALLING IN REVERSE have shared their cover of Papa Roach's "Last Resort." 

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," says Ronnie Radke. "I got the blessing from [singer] Jacoby [Shaddix] and I think that Papa Roach are one of the nicest, humble, and most down to earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

Falling In Reverse also embark on its "The Popular Monstour" today, with special guests Ice Nine Kills. Special guests on select dates include Underoath, Slaughter To Prevail, Crown The Empire, and Catch Your Breath, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits!

Falling In Reverse continue to explode by leaps and bounds in this nascent decade. The band's catalog has clocked over 2.7 billion — yes, billion — streams. Another recent single "Watch the World Burn" is at 135 million global streams (including 36 million video views) and landed at No 1 on multiple charts,  including Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs, Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, and Alternative Digital Song Sales.

Elsewhere, "Voices In My Head" garnered over 140 million million streams and was the #1 song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane, while "Zombified" has clocked 138 million and topped the active rock charts. Lastly, "Popular Monster" was also, well, a monster, that landed at #1 on the active rock charts, as well. 

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR

6/26 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum*
6/27 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*
6/29 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center*
6/30 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**
7/2 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
7/3 — Baltimore, MD — Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena**
7/5 — Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center***
7/6 — Asheville, NC — ExploreAsheville.com Arena***
7/8 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Alliant Energy PowerHouse****
7/9 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center****
7/11 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre****
7/12 — Council Bluffs, IA — Westfair Amphitheatre****
7/14 — Cadott, WI — Rock Fest+
7/15 — Grand Rapids, MI — Upheaval Festival+
7/17 — Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena**
7/18 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Zoo Amphitheatre**
7/22 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels*****
7/24 — Airway Heights, WA — Northern Quest Resort & Casino*****
7/26 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center*****
7/27 — Idaho Falls, ID — Mountain America Center*****
7/29 — Sacramento, CA — Heart Health Park*****
7/30 — Redding, CA — Redding Civic Lawn*****
* w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Catch Your Breath
** w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Crown The Empire
***With Underoath + Crown The Empire
****With Underoath + Catch Your Breath
*****Catch Your Breath
+ Falling In Reverse festival appearance

ABOUT FALLING IN REVERSE

Platinum-selling rock band Falling In Reverse, lead by outspoken and charismatic singer Ronnie Radke, have been completely dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month. Falling In Reverse's previous chart-topping single "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status. The track is truly a juggernaut and is a watershed moment for the band.

"Popular Monster" has been streamed nearly half-a-billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart, and marked the first No.1 single of the band's career.

It followed the gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album The Drug in Me Is You and a sold-out anniversary tour. During the shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radke quickly established himself as one of the most popular musicians streaming on the Twitch platform.

In Winter 2022, the band returned to the road and embarked on the sold-out "Live From the Unknown" tour, further cementing its status as one of the top live draws in the genre. Falling In Reverse have continued to catch the eye of the press, with their career arc being spotlighted by top-tier, tastemaking publications such as Forbes, Billboard, New York Times, Pitchfork, and beyond. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mother Wata & WADE08 Link Up for Their Latest Song Cry Photo
Mother Wata & WADE08 Link Up for Their Latest Song 'Cry'

Rising multi-talented lyricists and NOFUN! members Mother Wata and WADE08 merge the Bay and LA with their latest single, 'Song Cry.' The two float over a stripped-back beat produced by Grammy-winning and Diamond-selling MYGUYMARS. Mother Wata, born Jasmin Jerrai Barnett, is an American rapper, songwriter, and singer.

2
Mightmare Returns With Guitar-Fueled Banger Cant Get What I Want Photo
Mightmare Returns With Guitar-Fueled Banger 'Can't Get What I Want'

Indie-rock group Mightmare releases “Can’t Get What I Want,” the band’s first single since their 2022 Kill Rock Stars debut Cruel Liars. With River Shook’s full-chested, snarling vocals at the helm, “Can’t Get What I Want” is a guitar-fueled banger begging for a break from the norm. 

3
Out Today: Baritone Tyler Duncan And Pianist Erika Switzer Release A Left Coast Photo
Out Today: Baritone Tyler Duncan And Pianist Erika Switzer Release 'A Left Coast'

Today baritone Tyler Duncan and pianist Erika Switzer release A Left Coast on Bridge Records. In a heartfelt playlist for their home of British Columbia, Duncan and Switzer share their fondness for the Vancouver communities, geography, and spirit that continue to nourish them as artists. View the trailer for A Left Coast here.

4
JOHNNY CASH- THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE Announced At Kings Theatre, March 7 Photo
JOHNNY CASH- THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE Announced At Kings Theatre, March 7

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Kings Theatre on March 7, 2024 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride MonthInterview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'
GRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce AlbumGRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce Album
aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE