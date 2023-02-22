Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'



The track is from their second studio album ‘Expendables’ out on March 3rd.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Consisting of a lineup of post-punk greats, Fake Names share their latest single "Can't Take It" ahead of their second studio album 'Expendables' out on March 3rd. Leaning on pop-rock sensibilities with just the right amount of grit, slick melodic riffs are joined by an impassioned vocal delivery with poignant lyrics.

A scathing commentary condemning ignorance, vocalist Dennis Lyxzén expresses his frustrations through cathartic first line, "I've got a fing headache I'm about to explode!" Listen to the new song below!

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.)

Formed in 2016, Baker describes the band as a "mutual admiration society," saying that once the five members got in the same room together, it felt as if they had already been in the band together for years. "There's this intangible energy, a clairvoyance that comes from our shared experience," he explains. On 'Expendables,' the result pairs their unparalleled pedigree with a pop sensibility that's slightly unexpected and wholly satisfying.

Aided by producer Adam "Atom" Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), the upcoming album has a surprisingly cleaner sound for the hardcore punk veterans. According to Baker, "The pop influences are a little more out front on this one and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent." It's the latest exchange in a musical conversation that spans four decades, but instead of rehashing the past, 'Expendables' is a reinvention that sees the band dialing back the distortion and leaning into the melodies.

Fake Names will be on tour this Spring, kicking off on April 13th in Asbury Park, and ending April 23rd in Los Angeles.

FAKE NAMES TOUR DATES

4.13.23 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

4.14.23 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

4.15.23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

4.16.23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

4.20.23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

4.21.23 - Oxnard, CA - The Canyon @ Oxnard PAC

4.22.23 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar

4.23.23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon




