Fab The Duo Drop TOXIC AIR & ATTITUDES EP

Following their critically acclaimed debut EP "Our Love Is Resistance", Fab The Duo is back with their groundbreaking sophomore EP "Toxic Air & Attitudes". Now based in LA, the duo showcase their new sound, new look, and new attitude on this 5-track rollercoaster of an EP. Written entirely during quarantine, Fab The duo cement their unique sound on "Toxic Air & Attitudes", taking the high octane alt-rock sound of the early 2000s and giving it a modern, queer twist. With a maturity that can only be gained by surviving the last two years, Fab has a new and profound message... they're "over it."

The EP starts out with a bang on "ISFB" (short for "I'm So fing Bored), an angsty pop-punk anthem about the frustrations of boredom and isolation during quarantine. Up next is the Hot Chelle Rae-inspired bop "Good Distraction", a flashy stadium banger about just wanting to let loose and having fun, as they scream "I don't want to feel sad for just one day." On "The Best Part", the duo go chill and introspective in a beautiful romantic ballad, with delicate strings, folksy acoustic guitar, and spine-tingling harmonies. "Our First Date" describes the story about how the duo met, as they matched on Tinder and went on a date that would change everything. Finally, "Somewhere In Delaware" delivers an epic two-part masterpiece to close out their sophomore EP, the formatting inspired by Billie Eillish's "Happier Than Ever". Starting as a ballad, the song evolves to full-blown punk rock, with shredding guitar and stratospheric harmonies.

LISTEN TO EP HERE.

Fab The Duo is a recently Los Angeles-based alternative pop duo, aiming to smash societal norms through music and love. Previously hailing from New York, the glamorous boyfriend pair, Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, had quickly become rising stars in New York City's nightlife and music scene, performing to energetic crowds at The Bitter End, The Stonewall Inn, and The Cutting Room, as well as recently to the executives at The Madison Square Garden Company. Their music has been featured on notable press like Billboard, Advocate, HuffPost, and Hollywood Life, with Alt Press calling them "a group that should not be overlooked". They were recently recognized by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, winning the Song Of The Week Award. Performing at large Pride Festivals in Austin, LA, and Burlington, Fab The Duo hope to to change the way people see queer, interracial love in the music scene and beyond. As they make break boundaries and stereotypes as the first gay couple to go mainstream in the music industry, they want their fans (or Fabbits) to follow this simple advice: Be You. Be Proud. And Be Loud!

Follow Them On: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Website, Spotify, and YouTube