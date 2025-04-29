FRND CRCL Detail Community-Driven JRSY FRSH Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRND CRCL has announced their JRSY FRSH Tour — a non-traditional, community-driven run focused on playing as many shows as possible with as much talent as possible. “This is not a headlining tour. This is a ‘play as many shows w/ as many of your friends as you can’ tour,” FRND CRCL shared via Instagram.

FRND CRCL will hit the road this summer, touring their latest album, JRSY FRSH, and sharing the stage with a rotating cast of incredible bands and artists. It's a celebration of the DIY scene, the friendships, and the spirit of live music. Each night will be its own unique event, packed with energy, spontaneity, and a whole lot of heart. Tickets for the JRSY FRSH Tour go on sale this Friday, May 2 at 10:00 AM local time.

In preparation, the band has released the genre-blending single “Late Nites” produced by Gary Cioni (Hot Mulligan, Crime in Stereo) and Tyler Skye (Abby Powledge), and Whit Wright (Thomas Rhett).

The track proceeds their second single off the upcoming full-length, “Nice Guy,” the high-octane anthem that channels the golden era of pop-punk with punchy guitar riffs, anthemic hooks, and raw, relatable lyrics. With a chorus made to be shouted in sweaty basement shows and just the right amount of digital polish, the track taps into that familiar angsty energy while still pushing the genre forward.

FRND CRCL JRSY FRSH Tour Dates

5.31 Baltimore MD, Power Plant Live! Never Early Fest Acoustic Stage

6.22 TBA

6.27 New York, NY @ Berlin w Shower Beers

6.28 New York, NY @ Berlin w Shower Beers

7.9 Atlanta, GA @ Smithes Olde Bar w Cheer Up Dusty

7.10 Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse w Cheer Up Dusty

7.11 Baltimore, MD @ Zissimo’s w Cheer Up Dusty

7.12 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie w Cheer Up Dusty

7.18 Lancaster, PA @ Zoetropolis

7.19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

7.25 TBA

7.26 Jeffersonville, IN @ Wrongside 812

8.1 Rapid City, SD @ 445 Lounge

8.2 Denver, CO @ Lion’s Lair

8.7 Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls w Fluorescents

8.8 Detroit, MI w Fluorescents @ Lager House

8.9 TBA

8.22 Chicago TBD

8.23 Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Cafe Room

8.29 TBA

8.30 TBA

8.31 TBA

9.5 Washington, D.C. @ The Pocket

9.6 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

9.7 TBA

9.12 TBA

9.20 Middletown, NY Hype Fest

9.26 TBA

9.27 TBA

About FRND CRCL

One of South Jersey’s notable pop punk bands, FRND CRCL are coined "key players in the new wave of pop punk on the scene” (New Noise Magazine) having been compared to blink-182, Simple Plan, and Sum 41, bringing their delightfully nostalgic yet strikingly infectious fresh feel into the fifth wave of pop punk.

