FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Returns With New Hosts Nina Parker And Kevin Fredericks in January

The monthly talk series that celebrates some of the most popular films with diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, “Friday Night Vibes” will return to TBS on the first Friday of every month, beginning Jan. 5 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Featuring new hosts, Emmy-nominated entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks, the revival of the weekend movie destination will kick off with a double-feature celebration of two Oscar-winning cultural milestones in film: “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman, and “King Richard” starring Will Smith.

Filmed at “The Gathering Spot” in the historic West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles, film fans can join Parker and Fredericks every week to vibe with surprise guests, engaging new segments, and fun conversations about film, culture and everything in between. Focusing on a thoughtful selection of films from a variety of genres, movies featured in “Friday Night Vibes” are filled with characters and stories viewers love.

Future episodes will spotlight acclaimed dramas “21 Bridges” and “Creed 2;” high-octane adventures “Tenet,” “White House Down,” “Angel Has Fallen,” and “Déjà Vu; and feel-good comedies “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along 2,” and “Just Wright.”

“One of the best parts about the movie-watching experience is to get with your friends to talk about your favorite actors, the best lines, the biggest action scenes and more,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks. “With ‘Friday Night Vibes,' we're creating that experience with the brilliant and hilarious Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks whose wealth of pop culture and film knowledge, mixed with their amazing charisma and humor, will create a fun and lively watch along experience for film fans every month.”

Nina Parker was the host of Netflix's “Buy My House,” an E! News correspondent and co-host of E!'s “Nightly Pop” and served as an entertainment news correspondent for “The Insider” on CBS. She also hosted reunion shows for VH1's top-rated franchise “Love and Hip Hop,” and has made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as “The Wendy Williams Show” and “The Talk,” and as a contributor and fill-in host for “Access Live” on NBC.

Nina also recently hosted the “Race in America” specials on Bravo, facilitating difficult conversations about racism, police brutality, white privilege, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and voter suppression. In addition to her television projects, she is also the first plus-size Black woman to create a line exclusively for Macy's.

Kevin Fredericks (a.k.a. KevOnStage) a multi-hyphenate entertainer, comedian and New York Times bestselling author. As a digital influencer, Fredericks has billions of views across all platforms. His production company, KevOnStage Studios, was one of the pioneers in COVID-friendly entertainment with its creation of “Keep Your Distance,” a live-streamed comedy show featuring the funniest emerging and well-established stand-up comics.

He toured North America and Europe headlining Live Nation's stand-up comedy tour “The Bald Brothers 2023,” appeared on the HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Springhill's “Recipe For Change: Celebrating Black Men,” was the host of Will Smith's “Dad's Just Don't Understand” for Facebook Watch and was also a producer on Smith's Snapchat series “Will From Home.”

“Friday Night Vibes” is produced for TBS by Kelchris. Executive Producers Steve Barry and Joe Braswell are visible on set, keeping track as this movie-loving house party rolls along.