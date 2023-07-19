FIZZ Share New Single 'Close One' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'The Secret to Life'

FIZZ Share New Single 'Close One' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'The Secret to Life'

FIZZ (the new collective of friends and creatives made up of dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown) have shared their newest single, “Close One.” Following “High In Brighton” and “Hell of a Ride,” today’s song is the third release from the band’s upcoming debut album, The Secret To Life, out September 15 via Decca Records.

“Close One” again showcases another side to FIZZ and what can be expected from The Secret To Life: a softer look at the nostalgia of a lost love. The track is led vocally by Orla Gartland, and serves as a warm, playful warning - two ex lovers toeing the boundaries which they placed there for good reason, walking the line of a fatal error; mistaking chaos for excitement.

FIZZ say,“It was night time at the studio and Martin and Mat (drummer and honorary 5th member of FIZZ) were up late jamming in the way that only Martin and Mat can. The next morning they presented their idea to the group and ‘Close One’ began - it had something interesting, a different feeling to the other songs we had been collecting."

Born out of love and blind optimism, FIZZ came together in a whirlwind of pure joy and escapism, inverting everything each artist knew about making music to produce an album with fun and a love of the craft at its core. The Secret To Life is a collection of 12 tracks that exist somewhere in the space between reality and make believe that came to life at Middle Farm Studios last summer with sonic wizard Pete Miles. The band have today revealed the full tracklisting for the album, see below for more details.

FIZZ have recently released tickets for their fast approaching UK & Ireland tour: they will be undertaking nine shows this Autumn culminating at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Last month FIZZ played a triumphant sold out debut headline show at London’s Hoxton Hall, previewing tracks from their forthcoming debut album The Secret To Life, and this weekend appear at Latitude Festival. Full list of dates below, tickets are on sale now. 

FIZZ have also launched their own podcast series “Sunday with FIZZ,” which gives fans a window into the colourful chaos of the lives of four best friends in a band: join the group as they talk about songs from their debut album, discuss band life and play games. Listen via Spotify and Apple Podcasts now.

Welcome to FIZZ’s quest to discover the secret to life: infinite, dreamlike, colourful and unpredictable. Maybe the answers were within them all along.

FIZZ tour dates

7/21 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

9/27 - - Vicar Street - Dublin

9/29 - O2 Institute - Birmingham

9/30 - CHALK - Brighton

10/2 - - SWX - Bristol

10/3 - - Tramshed - Cardiff

10/5 - O2 Ritz - Manchester

10/6 - Old Fruitmarket - Glasgow

10/7 - Project House - Leeds

10/9 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London

