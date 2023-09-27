FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Plans,” which was released through Damon Elliott's Kind Music Group on Aug. 11, maintains its groundbreaking course across streaming and radio, rising to No. 19 on both Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart and Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart this week. FIREROSE appeared on "Today Show Australia" this past Monday, where they lauded her as the "Queen of Country in Australia."

"Plans" is resonating with fans of all genres on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country and New Traditions; Apple Music’s Global New In Country and New In Country; Country TikTok and many more. Additionally, the "Plans" music video has garnered more than 200,000 views to date.

Recently, FIREROSE and Cyrus performed "Long Haired Country Boy" alongside No. 1 platinum-selling singer-songwriter Travis Denning, to pay tribute to this year's Spirit Award honoree Charlie Daniels during the "Academy of Country Music Honors."

FIREROSE and Cyrus also performed "Plans" and their "trippy, atmospheric ballad (Rolling Stone)" "New Day" on "GMA."

The pair was joined during their "Good Morning America" performance by New York Youth Symphony members Ana Isabella Espana (violin), Nicholas Vanderveen (violin) and Tyler Jeong (cello), as well as "Plans" producer Justin Morgan on guitar.

The track is receiving admiration internationally, including Rolling Stone Brazil quoting songwriter Diane Warren’s praise: “Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE made a beautiful record and I feel like we'll be hearing it at weddings for years to come.”

ABOUT FIREROSE:

Lauded by Rolling Stone for her " trippy, atmospheric ballads," FIREROSE is a unique talent. Her unmistakably pure, crystalline voice and fearlessly honest, heartfelt songwriting, combine to make her an entirely distinctive and original artist.

The Australian-born singer/songwriter duets with Billy Ray Cyrus on their new single, "Plans," and explores romantic lyrics of love and commitment packed with powerhouse feelings only FIREROSE and Cyrus can emote. FIREROSE’s previous radio hit, “New Day,” ascended to the Top 20 of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

She has a fuse to captivate and transfix listeners with her distinctive, stylistic voice and stage presence – gaining a loyal passionate fan base. FIREROSE has performed on national television programs, including "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," and featured in People Magazine, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, Us Weekly, CNN, iHeartRadio, The Today Show Australia, and many more.

The Sydney-born and raised, Nashville-based artist, who's performed on the Grand Ole Opry, has always written songs to process her deepest emotions. “I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music,” says FIREROSE, “I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly.”

FIREROSE recorded her indie-pop gems “Fragile Handling” and “Way Out” whose music videos each have over 1M views, at legendary LA studio: The Village. Produced by Pedro Calloni (Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris, GAYLE) and mastered by Grammy winner Joe LaPorta (Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons).

Throughout her career, FIREROSE performed regularly at The Viper Room, The Rainbow Room as well as South by Southwest® (SXSW®) and gained a loyal following of passionate fans. “The most gratifying thing now is hearing directly from fans telling me how my music has helped them. I can’t begin to explain it, but hearing things like this kills me in a beautiful way,” FIREROSE shared.

With the release of her new, much anticipated Diane Warren written power ballad “Plans”, FIREROSE embarks on a new chapter in her music partnership with Billy Ray Cyrus. Be sure to follow FIREROSE on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Spotify.

ABOUT BILLY RAY CYRUS:

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist.

Most recently, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).” When asked about his genre-bending approach to music, Cyrus recently shared, “My philosophy to making music is no limitations.

No rules, no limits, no preconceived notions. Don’t try to think inside the box or outside the box, just think like there is no box.” The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more.

When one scopes out Cyrus’ trophy case, the awards are represented across all genres: GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many other accolades.

The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum.

After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back-to-back hits “It Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” “Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?” and the anthemic “Some Gave All.” Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won’t Be The Last, featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.”

His success continued with dozens more singles that redefined country music. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in the series Doc and Still The King, as well as the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley.