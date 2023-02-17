Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP 'That's Life'

The EP arrives March 17th, 2023 and marks their first official project since 2019’s ALMOST FREE. 

Feb. 17, 2023  

Southern California punk band FIDLAR have announced their forthcoming new EP That's Life. Charging back after a four year hiatus, the EP arrives March 17th, 2023 and marks their first official project since 2019's ALMOST FREE.

That's Life features six songs including their brand new single "Centipede," as well as the previously released tracks "FSU," "Sand On The Beach," and "Taste The Money." A song about the minutiae of relationships that crawls under your skin the longer you spend with someone, "Centipede" arrives today with a mind-melting music video directed by Ryan Baxley and produced by Alice Baxley.

Pre-save "That's Life" now HERE and see below for EP track-listing information. A limited edition vinyl pressing of the EP will also be available this spring HERE.

Created throughout the past several years, the EP represents a journey for the trio comprised of Zac Carper, Max Kuehn, and Brandon Schwartzel. In the midst of a time when in-person contact was minimized, let alone live concerts were being played and pits were being circled on the floors of sweaty venues, the band found themselves thrust into their next chapter while looking for a way to harness the frenzied, care-free energy that has defined their shows and identity since forming over a decade ago.

On a search for some shred of enlightenment in 2020, the earliest seeds of That's Life were planted with a trip; both literally and figuratively. Powered by psychedelics and caravanning with friends throughout the West and East Coasts, Mexico, Hawaii and beyond, Carper's lyrics for the EP poured out during a DMT ceremony in Lake Powell.

Lyrics that realize there is no heal-all enlightenment, and there are no answers. There is, however, an exuberance in sharing real human connections - both good and bad - and a peace in shouting f it when faced with the immutable chaos of life.

Together, the trio made That's Life into a collection of songs that are back-to-basics, yet larger than FIDLAR's ever sounded before. Loud, feral, and primed to be ignited on stage, the band teamed up with recording mastermind Dave Sardy (Spoon, LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers) to record the EP at the famed Shangri-La in Malibu, CA.

That's Life - a title that's borrowed from a tattoo inspired by a skate video - is the new era of FIDLAR, and yet the truest version of themselves they've ever been. It's a middle finger to the concept of taking life too seriously, and taking the simplicities of life for granted.

First teasing the release of That's Life last August with "FSU", the band electrified fans around the world & garnered acclaim from the likes of SPIN, THE FADER, FLOOD Magazine, Hypebeast, Loudwire, and Consequence, who called the track "explosive, hyper aggressive and perfectly dumb."

Abrasive in all the right ways, "FSU" combines frontman Carper's point-blank-as-ever lyricism with walls of instrumentation that crash and recede like violent waves, making for a brutally truthful 2 minutes of shouting the void.

The track arrived alongside an aptly chaotic accompanying music video directed by longtime collaborator Ryan Baxley, which features the band bloodied, bruised and feral as they tear at raw steak with their teeth and hand-poke tattoos.

On the heels of several sold-out shows this past fall in Los Angeles, New York and more- FIDLAR are set to hit the road again to do what they do best once again: f s up and play gnarly sets.

Kicking off tonight at Catalyst in Santa Cruz, the run will see the group bringing their blitzing live show to venues across their home state and up the coast, in addition to stops at Noise Pop's 30th Anniversary Festival in San Francisco and Freakout Weekender in Seattle.

Following raucous back-to-back nights at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles last fall, New Noise Magazine stated that "if these insanely fun comeback shows and their pummeling new music are any indication, the next phase in the FIDLAR cinematic universe is poised to be rad as hell."

A complete list of upcoming North American tour dates can be found below, and tickets can be purchased via the band's site HERE.

FIDLAR - 2023 TOUR DATES

February 17th, 2023 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

February 18th, 2023 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

February 20th, 2023 - Noise Pop 30th Anniversary - San Francisco, CA

February 21st, 2023 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

February 22nd, 2023 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

February 24th, 2023 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

February 25th, 2023 - The Observatory - Orange County, CA

March 3rd, 2023 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

March 4th, 2023 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

March 5th, 2023 - Freakout Weekender 2023 - Seattle, WA

March 15th, 2023 - Studio 230 - Auckland, New Zealand

March 17th, 2023 - Roundhouse, Sydney - Kensington, Australia

March 18th, 2023 - Super Fun Day 2023 - Brisbane, Australia

March 20th, 2023 - The Basement Canberra - Belconnen, Australia

March 22nd, 2023 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

March 23rd, 2023 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

March 25th, 2023 - Metropolis Fremantle - Fremantle, Australia

May 5th, 2023 - Shaky Knees Festival 2023 - Atlanta, GA



