FELICITY & Calling All Captains Debut 'GOD MODE'

Press start and get ready, because  Orlando trash-rock band FELICITY has shared their brand new single “GOD MODE”, featuring Canadian pop-punk group Calling All Captains. Out now via Zodhiac Records, “GOD MODE” can streamed below.

“GOD MODE” is a defiant track about overcoming the obstacles in front of you regardless of what they may be. From battling the final boss in a video game to going after big gains in the gym, “GOD MODE” is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping. The energy of the track is powerful enough to make it perfect for playlists that are used for rock, metal, punk and gaming music.

The new single also boasts a collaboration with long-time friends and tour mates, Calling all Captains, who deliver an electrifying feature. FELICITY front man Damien Fagiolino says, "This song will most definitely get you back in the pit and give the heavy fans of FELICITY what they have been waiting for all along."

Calling all Captains vocalist, Luc Gaffwood adds, "We love the Felicity boys, so we were pretty hyped to work on 'GOD MODE' with them. Great dudes and a great team behind them. Always a pleasure to work with. We can’t wait till you all hear this track!”

“GOD MODE” serves as a follow up to FELICITY’s recent single “Levitate”. The song has recently captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire’s Weekly Wire, and more, in addition to being added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Fans were treated to their first live performance of the track shortly after its release, as the band headed to LA for a sold out show with The Used as well as a performance at Emo Nite LA.

Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, earlier this year FELICITY broke 120K followers on TikTok with 1.5M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs and Hawthorne Heights, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year.



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

