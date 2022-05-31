Eyedress Unveils New Song 'Still in Love'

Today, Los Angeles rising star Eyedress unveils a new song and video "STILL IN LOVE" via Paste.

"It's for all the lover boys and lover girls," Eyedress says. "We wanted to highlight all our favorite places in Los Angeles. No matter where me n Elvia, go we're 'still in love.'"

"STILL IN LOVE" follows recently released tracks "SMOKE & MIRRORS" and "HOUSE OF CARDS."

Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021.

The song-now certified platinum-has 239 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S. "Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His last album, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Watch the new music video here: