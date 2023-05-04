Ex-Moby Grape Member Peter Lewis Shares 'Frank Zappa's Ghost'

The track is from his upcoming album Imagination, out June 16th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Today Peter Lewis of the legendary Moby Grape shares "Frank Zappa's Ghost," a jazzy, trippy nightmare from his upcoming album Imagination, out June 16th.

"That was one of those songs that came to me in a dream. What I woke up hearing was the hook; In other words, the part(s) where I sing "Franks Zappa's Ghost" with the underlying chords. The rest was pretty much crafted. The idea of adding "the right of spring section" as a bridge was to bring in an ethereal (contrasting) mood to the arrangement, like something Zappa might do." - Peter Lewis

Imagination will be released through OMAD Records, the boutique label of the album's producer John DeNicola.

"We are all beings who want to live forever but know we won't. Although this is a predicament everyone must learn to accept, the different ways in which we spend our time trying to cope with our mortality don't always lead to a common sympathy between us, but to conflict and profound suffering. Yet in the end all we really have in the whole wide universe is each other and that is what this CD is trying to point out" - Peter Lewis

That comes through crystal clear on Imagination, a new collection of singular songcraft that could only spring from the creative consciousness of Peter Lewis, founding member of the legendary San Francisco rock group Moby Grape.

Consider the driving, chiming "Path of Least Resistance," as radio ready as a rocker can be despite its fierce philosophizing, and "If I Just Had You," which spins incandescent longing into perfect doo/wop. Delicate guitars and lilting, uplifting harmonies are the warm embrace of "When You Come Back to Me" while pensive piano carries the earnestly heartening "Without You."

With his voice in fine fettle, Lewis serves each song-bright and delicate here, gravelly and aching there, even roaring when required-through lyrical themes that ponder mortality versus eternity, illusion versus reality. The 10-track long player is his second release on OMAD Records, a follow-up to 2019's The Road to Zion, and it marks a deeper collaboration with John DeNicola, main man of the bespoke label.

"The songs on Imagination, like those on The Road to Zion, attempt to reveal a certain perspective about life," Lewis says. "But on The Road to Zion, this perspective was highly personal, whereas working with John on Imagination, we sought a perspective we might share with everyone."

Soon it will be time for listeners to enter Peter Lewis's Imagination. What insights you glean from the words, what spirit you hear in the sound, what it makes you think and feel-about dreams, doubt and deception, life, love and the everlasting-will be yours alone.

All Lewis will suggest, in terms of a shared experience, is a favorite line from Lost Horizon: "'There are moments in every man's life when he glimpses the eternal.' I have been searching for this glimpse all my life and my sincere wish is that anyone out there searching for it too might find hope for their journey in this record."



RELATED STORIES - Music

Nastiya Kai to Release New Single Liar This Month Photo
Nastiya Kai to Release New Single 'Liar' This Month

Pop songstress Nastiya Kai is back with her latest offering, 'Liar,' a much-anticipated third single set for release on May 12th.

Robin S to Release New Single What About U Kicking Off Show Me Love 30th Anniversary Photo
Robin S to Release New Single 'What About U' Kicking Off Show Me Love 30th Anniversary

'What About U' is the newest single from House-Dance singer Robin S best known for her classic hit Show Me Love. The song gives a depiction of music being the driving force for love, and positive energy in your life.

Iceland Airwaves Adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Ghostly Kisses, Andy Shauf, And More To 2023 Li Photo
Iceland Airwaves Adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Ghostly Kisses, Andy Shauf, And More To 2023 Lineup

Following their first announcement for 2023, Iceland Airwaves have shared a whole host of new names who will be heading to Reykjavík's iconic downtown home for the beloved tastemaker festival this year.

The Ries Brothers Release Strange Times Photo
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

The Ries Brothers will launch their Rock and Soul Summer Tour on June 1 and the series of dates will run through mid-July making stops in major markets nationwide including: Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and many more. The full routing can be found here, and tickets are on-sale now! 


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE