Eve's Twin Lover Share 'All The Chi In Tina' & 'Guillotine'

Today Chicago's Eve's Twin Lover are sharing two new singles ahead of their forthcoming LP. Check out the Jammerzine premiere of "All The Chi In Tina" & "Guillotine" below. Stop Sending People To Kill Me is due April 1st.

ETL's Tim Flood had some words to share about both singles:

"All The Chi In Tina" - "the song is describing my attempt to connect to the peace Elkhart Tolle, Michael Singer's The Untethered Soul, and Yogananda's Autobiography of a Yogi, explore and attempt to propagate. It's about my years-long struggle to counter the anxiety I see so many of us living with, by focusing on the peace that Eastern religions promise is within each of us."

"Guillotine" - "I wrote Guillotine in 2019, about US media controlling mass public opinion. Specifically the misinformation on the right. Watching the 'stolen election' lie spread with the help of the media here; and the Kremlin cut off the last remnants of independent media in Russia this week, as a large segment of the Russian population believes the messaging of Putin, oblivious to what's actually happening in Ukraine... This has happened throughout human history, but you'd think by now that we'd value the truth more."

Eve's Twin Lover is the solo project of Chicago's Tim Flood. Flood connected with music before truly connecting with other humans, via records his mom started giving him when he was 7 - The Beatles, ELO, pop compilations. He started creating melodies after his parents brought home a barely usable piano from a church auction when he was 10.

"I remember doing my homework with an old tape recorder next to the radio, so that I could easily hit 'record' when a song I was obsessed with came onto WXRT. In jr. high and high school, I was that kid pushing bands I'd discovered at his classmates, and couldn't believe my luck in college when guys started introducing me to new stuff," recalls Flood.

In hindsight, creating music has been an attempt at connection for Flood. "We didn't communicate on a deep level in my home - I doubt my experience is unique, in that regard - and melodies and lyrics bubble up to the surface from somewhere inside that I otherwise have trouble going."

In the era before smart phones, Flood carried around a small, interviewing-type tape recorder in his coat pocket, to record melodies as they came to him, unpredictably. Creating and playing music offered somewhere to put the loneliness and anxiety that have always followed him around. "

I recently listened to a song we recorded in 2015, and realized it's about some grief I was processing, but not fully conscious of at the time. Music helps me get out of my head, where I spend too much time obsessing over my 's' - why couldn't I make that relationship work; why did that fly out of my mouth last night. And it's great fun - to be able to play live rock music, even just rehearsing, or to a small, half filled room. It's hard to describe the connection to that energy."

Flood is always trying to make rock music that is interesting - catchy, accessible, but unique enough to stand out - and to create connection, like music has always done for him. He feels like music is this conversation that's run through his entire life, and releasing music contributes to that ongoing conversation.

"I feel at times like I'm a kid trying to earn a place at the adult table. It's important to me that each record we make evolves noticeably compared with our last record, which is why I wanted to work with Brian Deck. This is our most interesting record to date, I'm really happy with how it turned out."

Listen to the new singles here: