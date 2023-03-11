Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eve Simpson To Release New Song 'All Her Strange' Next Week

The single will be released on March 17th.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Eve Simpson To Release New Song 'All Her Strange' Next Week

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, "All Her Strange," an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance set for release on March 17th. The track, featured on her upcoming EP by the same name, is a mellow ballad, acoustic guitar perfectly melding with light piano and Simpson's soothing, folk-inspired vocals. Fiddle swoops in during the first pre-chorus, along with drums for a well-rounded sound that manages to capture the confessional intimacy of inspirations Joni Mitchell and Laura Marling. With lyrics that call to meadows, rain, and Edinburgh by name, Simpson poetically muses, "Maybe I want children / But I think I'm too young / Only realized my youth when I turned 21."

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 upon her return to South Shields from university and a new life in Edinburgh, "All Her Strange" is one of Simpson's most personal tracks yet. "It is a track about embracing my differences, quirks, and weirdness and surrendering to who I am and my own imperfections," she shares. "It is about acknowledging wrong-doings, but refusing to change those parts of yourself that are fundamentally who you are."

Simpson balances her storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits: Edinburgh and South Shields. She describes the EP as, "a coming-of-age exploration of love, growth, misogyny, grief, and heartbreak." Within this realm, she transports the listener through her time at university in Scotland, navigating the trials and tribulations of a frightening and beautiful period of life. The Youth Music NextGen Fund was awarded to Simpson to support the making of this EP, with prestigious partners like TikTok, People's Postcode Lottery and Turtle Bay.

This self-discovery is touched upon not just lyrically but sonically, the pull of her Geordie roots evident in references and accent, and the sounds of the Celtic region found in the regional fiddle. Recording of the EP was split between Blank Studios in Newcastle and Haquin Music Studios in Leith. Keys and strings in this track specifically were recorded in Leith, and the rest was tracked in Newcastle.

Simpson's past accolades include touring with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, performing along Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kathryn Tickell, and The Lake Poets, and scoring the North East segment of a FOCAL International award-winning film. Simpson has been featured on BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Scotland (Iain Anderson), Cambridge Radio, and the SoundCloud editorial Hot UK Pop. Past praise has come from Lock Magazine, SNACK Mag, NARC, Listen to Discover, Rough Online, Mystic Sons, among many other press tastemakers.

Recently, she has performed her latest tracks (which have amassed 25K streams) at venues such as Edinburgh Hogmanay, Celtic Connections, Sofar Sounds (Glasgow, Edinburgh), Sneaky Pete's Edinburgh Fringe Showcase, and Virgin Media Hotels. Simpson's highly-anticipated EP tour is set for spring.



Le Sonic Release New Single Riverside Drive Photo
Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'
LE SONIC, the music production duo of Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith, have released their brand new single and video 'RIVERSIDE DRIVE' (featuring Jim Hynes on Trumpet and Scott Kreitzer on Saxophone) available now on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single Out Of Reach Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU Photo
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU
Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single 'Out of Reach' - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Ava Photo
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available Now
Eclectic indie rocker Jakob The Liar presents their new single 'H E A R T B E A T' - available now on Spotify and all the major music services.
MR.BLACK Drops Flight 303 Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION Album Photo
MR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION Album
There's turbulence ahead as MR.BLACK drops high-octane hit 'Flight 303,' the debut single is taken from forthcoming album Tranceformation, landing this summer. 

More Hot Stories For You


Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLURapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU
March 11, 2023

Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single 'Out of Reach' - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available NowAlt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available Now
March 10, 2023

Eclectic indie rocker Jakob The Liar presents their new single 'H E A R T B E A T' - available now on Spotify and all the major music services.
MR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION AlbumMR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION Album
March 10, 2023

There's turbulence ahead as MR.BLACK drops high-octane hit 'Flight 303,' the debut single is taken from forthcoming album Tranceformation, landing this summer. 
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
March 9, 2023

'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.
American Male Returns With Dance/Alternative Hip-Hop EP 'Now You Know'American Male Returns With Dance/Alternative Hip-Hop EP 'Now You Know'
March 9, 2023

Genre-bending producer Zach Janicello has returned with his latest project under the name American Male, a six track EP entitled 'Now You Know,' set for release on March 16th. Described as a 'left-field indie project,' the songs traverse themes of loss, subsequent growth, and change both lyrically and sonically.
share