Erose Unveils 'Unrealistic' EP Out Aug. 27

Today, emerging queer indie pop artist Erose announces her debut EP Unrealistic, out August 27. Created by an all-female, all-queer team including Grammy, Brit & Mercury Prize-nominated Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Melanie Martinez, Marina and the Diamonds), the announcement brings with it a single + lyric video with visuals by creative director Katia Temkin (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Julia Michaels, Jonas Brothers) for title track, "Unrealistic." The single and EP both address the fine line between those stuck between being hopeful or hopeless romantics. As Erose explains, it's "easy listening for over-thinkers." On "Unrealistic", subtle guitar work floats behind Erose's delicate voice as she lists things she'd never compromise on in a relationship again - 'somebody who sweet talks, mean flirts, hates cops,' she sings - before a drum beat blooms and drives the track to its enchanting finish.

The rest of the Unrealistic EP is full of five other expertly crafted, deceptively sugar-coated earworms about the struggle between self-awareness and hyper-romanticism. Opener "Cheatin' On My Heartbreak" sees Erose choosing to distract herself from thinking about her broken heart over an infectious trappy beat.

Hyperpop elements explode in tandem with Erose's fiery vocals as she chronicles the breaking point of a relationship in "Done". While the songs throughout the EP emerge from a deeply personal place, ultimately there's a universality within that will have you grooving to the tune of 'OMG SAME'.



Erose is an independent artist who attended the Clive Davis Institute of Record Music at NYU (Maggie Rogers, FLETCHER, Arca, Charly Bliss, etc). She helps organize events like the annual Women's Event at The Center when she's not playing late night emo house shows in Bushwick - where she's also deeply entrenched in the local drag scene. Familiar or not, she wants to be your new best friend. She is, admittedly, totally unrealistic.

Listen here: