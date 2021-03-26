Ernest Kohl Releases New Single 'MAURICE'

ERNEST KOHL "ONLY YOU" - The New Remixes & More is a brand new Maxi-single from Ernest Kohl. "ONLY YOU", a cover of the group YAZ/YAZOO evergreen ballad, originally recorded in 1982. Ernest Kohl's new recording of this beloved song was no longer a ballad but instead Ernest Kohl now turned it into a driving passionate dance anthem that was Produced by Ernest Kohl with longtime collaborator & Co-Producer Steve Skinner, Well Known for his work as arranger of Bette Midler's Grammy Award-winning "From A Distance," producer/arranger of "To Deserve You," and co-producer/musical arranger of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Grammy-nominated musical and original cast recording "RENT" which won four Tony Awards, including "Best Musical" (who previously Co-Produced Ernest Kohl's #1 Smash Hit's "SOONER OR LATER", "FOLLOW YOUR HEART", "TO SAVE THE LOVE", "OUR LOVE IS HERE TO STAY", "SAY ADIEU", "BAD TO BE GOOD" & "THIS IS THE MOMENT")

Ernest's new update took him on a quest to England to get the "new" sound he wanted to create. This is a sizzling hot new update of the song, pioneering the genre of progressive crossover dance.

Once Again uniting Ernest Kohl with Co-Producer's/Remixer's Mike ("Big Bird") Coppock & Tony Spalding (who previously Co-Produced Ernest Kohl's #1 Smash Hit's "ALL I KNOW" & "TO SAVE THE LOVE 2007")

This new collaboration Production reunion has produced an exciting new progressive euro-club-pop crossover song that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing.

"ONLY YOU" - The New Remixes & More features 26 Special Incredible New Remixes plus 4 Special Bonus Remixes that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "ONLY YOU"- The New Remixes & More were skillfully handled by Mix-Masters: Jimmy Michaels, Mike ("Big Bird") Coppock & Tony Spalding, Chris the Greek Panaghi, Robert Oleysyck, Julian Marsh, Stephen L., FutureDaProducer, Lester Temple, Kyler Dayne, Steve Skinner & Ernest Kohl (Himself!) & Last but not least "The Godfather Of Disco" himself the legendary Tom Moulton (A TOM MOULTON MIX)!

"ONLY YOU" - The New Remixes & More has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound that is a Intense High Octane Tubro-Charged Anthem, That creates a Crossover Explosive Sound! The hot new mixes range from Progressive Euro-Dance To Trance To NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.

"ONLY YOU" is the featured intense powerful love anthem song from the romantic Musical "MAURICE"!

This new single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 Hit Full-Length Double CD/LP ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks!