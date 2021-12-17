Eric Schroeder's 'The Crucifixion Of Eric Schroeder' LP Out Now

Today, Eric Schroeder shares his new LP, The Crucifixion of Eric Schroeder, which follows his first album of 2021, The Kid, released April 20. Both records were released via Earth Libraries and mixed/mastered by Kevin Basko (Rubber Band Gun, The Lemon Twigs, Foxygen), and this new record was engineered and recorded by Schroeder.

On Crucifixion, Schroeder shows his expanded songwriter abilities, exploring the roots of country, folk, and rock and roll, while taking on the role of the bandleader during the recording process vs his more singular role as a solo artist on previous albums.

"Half of the songs were written on a month-long writing spree, while the others were picked from a back catalog of three months' worth of music. This album is intended to be as deep in its country and folk roots just as it is deep in rock and roll music, while still never completely one or the other. These are some of the best character narratives I have written and also some of my most personal and transparent songs."

He continued on the inspiration behind the album, saying: "This album was inspired by my addition of an electric band to my songs. It had an influence on me to try and write songs that sounded more suitable for a band and to write songs that were simpler in terms of the music itself. My biggest inspiration is the self-doubt and self-depreciation that forces me to write more songs and to a higher and different quality."

Eric Schroeder's third full length album 'the crucifixion of Eric Schroeder' is a collection of heartfelt and heavy songs about the pitfalls and victories of an American kid. The album opens with "Be Alone," a hard hitting overdriven rock anthem about the fear of loneliness. This is followed by "Another Fight," an equally catchy and memorable track with the charm of an early CCR hit. Schroeder has a diverse array of influences and this record reveals that, particularly on the track "Morning Saver." With it's lush and subdued organ, mellow rim tapping drums and a complicated story, it is akin to the sounds you'd hear on Mazzy Star or Mojave 3 track. The album really picks up with the Melodic Punk number "The War on my Mind," the dark and powerful climax of this project. The album concludes with the stripped down acoustic tune "Drunk on the Beach" where Schroeder does what he does best, brings us a catchy and poetic song that doesn't require anything except a man and a guitar. The core element of Schroeder's music that keeps one listening is his unique storytelling ability, often explored through metaphors, but sometimes said very bluntly. Schroeder's music is also a rejection of the fashionable commodified lens that so often we see music through. He's not trying to curate an aesthetic with his music, he is writing directly from his gut.

