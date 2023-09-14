Erase Theory Shares New Single 'Man Overboard'

ERASE THEORY’s forthcoming sophomore EP, The Good Kind, is out on November 23rd.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Erase Theory Shares New Single 'Man Overboard'

ERASE THEORY, the solo project from Jeff Sahyoun – guitarist of post-hardcore groundbreakers Letlive. – shares a brand new single, “Man Overboard,” out now via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Written and produced by Sahyoun himself with additional production from Jonathan Dolese, “Man Overboard” reflects on a transitional period of Sahyoun’s life where he was working a “day job” at a construction site polishing floors to make ends meet. He found himself questioning what his real purpose in the world was, how he ended up where he was and how he was going to rediscover that spark and genuine feelings he once had.

Speaking on the single, Jeff shares, “‘Man Overboard’ captures the struggle between ambition and authenticity, illustrating the pain of conforming to social expectations while yearning for a chance to rewrite one's narrative.”

ERASE THEORY’s forthcoming sophomore EP, The Good Kind, out on November 23rd, finds the band building off the emotionally devastating pop-rock sounds that they’ve become known for. The EP leads the listener through a myriad of crushing riffs, melancholic pop melody & anthemic choruses pulsing with energy.

The EP will feature the previously released track, “Taking A Beat.” Written and produced by Sahyoun himself with additional production from Jonathan Dolese, the track meditates on a time where he was going through a lot of self reflection and thinking back on his career as an artist. It serves as a reminder that the pursuit of artistic fulfillment is a journey worth embarking on, even in the face of adversity.

Six years in the making, 2023 saw ERASE THEORY hit the ground running hard. Led by the magnetic Jeff Sahyoun (letlive./ Hyro The Hero), ERASE THEORY burst onto the international stage with their self-titled debut EP, a brisk combination of spiky electronics, ethereal atmospheres and thrashing emotion. receiving Airplay from BBC Radio 1, Kerrang Radio, Idobi Radio and sweeping support from Pandora alongside glowing reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Pop Culture, Guitar World, Metal Hammer and more.

Since then, there have been drum and bass remixes, collaborations with The Color Fred and further refining of what the band represents for Jeff now. Jeff has carved out something extraordinary, pulling from seething punk rock as much as introspective EDM, referencing The Weeknd as much as AFI and not letting silly things like boundaries stand in the way of innovation. A project that feels as familiar as it does fresh. A vessel filled to the brim with enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and ambition. A place that he can call home and mold into absolutely anything he wishes.

He has also recaptured that youthful energy that every artist craves. That rush of adrenaline you feel when you write your first song in your bedroom at 15. Every morsel of music appearing under the ERASE THEORY banner feels exactly like that. And that will never ever change.

Photo Credit: Maya Holt



