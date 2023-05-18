Enhypen Reveal Album Preview for Upcoming 4th Mini Album 'Dark Blood'

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are gearing up for their highly-anticipated return with lead single "Bite Me."

The band revealed today on their official social media channels an alluring album preview for the upcoming 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD, which highlights the six tracks included in the genre-spanning album: "Fate" (Renaissance-style Pop), lead single "Bite Me" (Pop), "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)" (Alternative R&B), "Chaconne" (Soul/Hip-Hop), "Bills" (Emo Hip-Hop), and "Karma" (Funk Hip-Hop).

A step away from ENHYPEN's previously released music, lead single "Bite Me" is a minimal yet catchy Pop track that sings of a boy, who after reuniting with the one he is destined to be with, recognizes their fate to be bound by blood. The direct lyrics "bite me" convey a message that is both straightforward and compelling.

Reflecting the septet's gratitude towards their precious fans, DARK BLOOD is a fantasy-like story of a boy's ultimate sacrifice for a destined 'You' that is told through the six tracks organically connected to one another.

ENHYPEN's newest album DARK BLOOD drops at 6 PM KST on May 22.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two "Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.