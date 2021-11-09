Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster And More Join The Beach Road Weekend 2022 Lineup

Beach Road Weekend has added 13-time Grammy award winning artist Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster and more to its stellar lineup for the 2022 music festival.

The lineup also features Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and more than two dozen other artists performing August 26-28, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park on Martha's Vineyard. The festival also announced a new round of hotel packages, including several options on Cape Cod. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature two massive stages side-by-side meaning the music will keep going all day, uninterrupted, with an incredible lineup including legendary rocker Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lord Huron, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster, Dawes, Mt. Joy, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O'Donovan, Neal Francis, The War and Treaty, Clem Snide, Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Collection, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, Jeremie Albino, Crooked Coast, and Neighbor. These artists have won more than 35 Grammy's between them, have put out dozens of gold and platinum albums and played nearly every major music festival in the United States.

"The perfect summer getaway just got even better with an incredible one two punch of Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams," said Adam Epstein. "Add in Caamp and Guster and this is a dream vacation for music lovers on one of the most beautiful islands in the world."

Due to overwhelming demand Beach Road Weekend 2022 has announced additional travel packages. There are new rooms available on the island at Lambert's Cove Inn, The Christopher, The Richard, Edgartown Inn, and The Sydney. Beach Road Weekend is also expanding hotel offerings to Cape Cod with room packages available at Autocamp, Holiday Inn Falmouth, and Sea Crest Falmouth. Packages on Cape Cod include a scheduled shuttle drop off and pickup to and from the ferry each day.

Hotel packages include a three night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional GA weekend passes and ferry passes can be added at checkout. Passes can also be upgraded VIP at an additional cost. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekend/hotels.com.

Fans will find several dramatic improvements that will enhance access to Beach Road for mainland visitors, and to make the experience of seeing the bands in Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury better than ever. Based on feedback from Beach Road Weekend 2019 attendees, all reserved seating has been removed. General Admission ticket buyers will be able to get right up in front of the stage.

For Beach Road Weekend 2022, fans will be able to choose either General Admission, or the VIP Beach Club package. Beach Club options include premium field level viewing, access to the Beach Club shaded lounge with luxury furnishings and private air conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks as well as exclusive food options. The General Admission Plus packages including access to an exclusive area with air conditioned restrooms, complimentary WI-FI, and a shaded "Chill Zone" have all sold out. General Admission packages are available now for $275 at BeachRoadWeekend.com. A limited number of Single day passes will be available at a date to be announced.