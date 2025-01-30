Emmanuel Jal & Bun Xapa Release New Single 'Chaak'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Sudanese artist, author, and former child soldier Emmanuel Jal (new book My Life Is Art out now) has teamed up with South African producer Bun Xapa (named one of DJ Mag’s artists to watch in 2025) to release a new collaborative single, “Chaak.” The new track is out now via Higher Ground.

The message behind Emmanuel’s hit from last year, “Gorah”—also out on Higher Ground with 75M+ streams and at #1 peak on Beatport’s Afro House chart—was pointed towards checking in with loved ones to ask, “We edian?” (lyrics translated from the Naath/Nuer language to “How is it going?”). Now, on “Chaak,” Emmanuel sings about manifestation and looks ahead to a time when his people can “bathe in milk”—an African expression meaning to be wealthy; not just financially but also physically and spiritually.

Emmanuel Jal and Bun Xapa initially came together at The Alchemist, a creative hub and event space in Nairobi, while Bun was on tour in Kenya. The duo hit it off immediately and started exchanging ideas. Emmanuel handed over the initial demo of “Chaak,” which Bun then reworked with his signature powerful synths and irresistible rhythm.

ABOUT EMMANUEL JAL

The hardships that Emmanuel had to endure so early in his life are hard to imagine, yet he has still emerged as an immensely inspiring artist. Born in Sudan, forced migration resulted in him becoming a child soldier at age eight in Ethiopia. After four years, he was part of an escape plan of 400 people, of which only 16 survived. Later, a British aid worker smuggled him into a school in Kenya. It was there he was exposed to hip-hop (Lost Boys). He emerged as a rapper in Kenya with his song “Gua” (covered by New York Times and BBC), which was the first turning point of his career in 2005. Since then, he has become an acclaimed recording artist and peace ambassador with seven studio albums and has performed alongside Lauryn Hill, Nile Rodgers and at Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday. He has been involved with a number of global charity organizations, including Amnesty International. In 2008 a full-length documentary on his life was released, Warchild, and he released an autobiography of the same name.

ABOUT BUN XAPA

Bun Xapa, who comes from the rural township Thaba Nchu in the Free State province of South Africa, recently broke through into the Afro House scene with his song “Kibe” in 2023, with support from artists like Black Coffee and RÜFÜS DU SOL. In addition to his recent DJ Mag accolade, last year he was selected as 1001 Tracklists’ Top 101 Future Of Dance list and rounded out the year with a two-month tour including stops in Nairobi, Uzbekistan, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dubai, and India.

Emmanuel Jal's Upcoming Tour Dates

January 24 – Tandrah, Cuernavaca, Mexico

February 6 – Surf Club, Dubai

February 7 – Fitz Club – Madrid, Spain

March 1 – Wired Festival, Istanbul

