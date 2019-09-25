Emma Ruth Rundle Unveils Music Video for 'You Don't Have to Cry'

Closing out a long year spent on the road, singer/songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle has revealed a final music video to accompany her 2018 album On Dark Horses. Directed by Mitch Wells (Thou) and starring the song's muse and inspiration, Blake Armstrong, the video is poignant and affecting and further solidifies Rundle's place as one of music's most dextrous minds.

Lyrical inspiration came from real-life events and earnest conversations with a close friend. Detailing a journey of self-acceptance and inner-peace, "You Don't Have To Cry" feels anthemic and delivers a powerful, universal message. Rundle comments:

"I wrote this song for my dear friend, artist Blake Armstrong, out of love and in the hope it would console and encourage strength after he expressed to me his fears about living as an openly gay male in a country that's led by an unabashedly hateful figure - and the effects said figure might have on the the country, its laws and its citizens. I hope that the message of the song and video can comfort and empower those who feels marginalized or mistreated or unsafe. I'm happy we finally had a chance to realize our idea for this video. It means so much to us both."

Blake Armstrong continues: "The main feeling I've felt has been the level of uncertainty that has made its ugly head known as of recent. Fear is how I feel. Growing up in Texas, I was used to closing myself off or being aware of how I expressed myself for fear of violence. Leaving the south and moving to other parts of the country and even to Canada, I finally felt safe to share myself and personality because I was around like-minded individuals. It felt free. But as of late in this country, that fear has returned wearing a red hat that has made me want to quiet myself and the freedom of who I am. What's worse is not only feeling this not just personally but also nationally. I feel hated. I think with 'You Don't Have To Cry' and this video, it's a reassurance to be who you are now more than ever. That there are people who will embrace you but that regardless, nothing is more important than embracing yourself. You were always meant to be the person you are and that there isn't any amount of hate or bigotry holding you back from living your truest life."

Delving into Armstrong's struggles one lyric and frame at a time, this music video exemplifies emotional literacy and musical prowess in equal measure. The "You Don't Have To Cry" video arrives just as the world needs it most.

Emma Ruth Rundle has spent the last year rehearsing and touring behind On Dark Horses. Alongside her relentlessly busy schedule, Rundle was recently revealed as the first-ever female curator of next year's Roadburn Festival; the festival comments "her expansive creativity and curious explorations have already led her towards collaborations - both live and on record. Her musical taste is broad and in keeping with Roadburn's desire to explore the many facets of heavy music."

Emma Ruth Rundle is on tour now in Europe, and will be capping off the year with a performance at Levitation Festival in Austin, TX on November 8. It will be her final full-band show of 2019 and in support of On Dark Horses.

Emma Ruth Rundle - European Tour Dates:

25/09 FRA Dunkerque 4 écluses ^*

26/09 UK Bristol Exchange **

27/09 UK Leeds Brudenell **

28/09 UK Nottingham Rock City Beta **

29/09 UK London The Dome **

01/10 FRA Paris Petit Bain

02/10 BE Bruxelles Botanique ++

03/10 NL Den Haag Paard ^^^

04/10 BE Brugge Biekorf ++

05/10 DE Bochum Trompete ++

07/10 DE Frankfurt Nachtleben ++

08/10 DE Münster Gleis 22 ++

09/10 DE Berlin Zukunft Am Ostkreuz ++

10/10 DE Augsburg Kantine Soho ++

12/10 PT Porto Amplifest (solo)

14/10 AT Wien Arena

15/10 CRO RIJEKA OKC Palach

16/10 SLO Lubijana Gala Hala

17/10 ITA Ravenna Bronson %^

18/10 ITA Verona Kroen

19/10 CH Zurich Bergmal Festival

20/10 DE Karlsruhe Stadtmitte ++

Emma Ruth Rundle - U.S. Tour Dates:

November 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

** W/ Jo Quail

^* W/ Brutus

++ W/ Fvnerals

%^ W/ Messa

^^^ W/ Gold





