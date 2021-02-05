Emma Negrete Teases Debut EP With Release Of New Single 'Lost In Translation'

Business Records LLC today announced that soulful-pop singer-songwriter and Des Moines native, Emma Negrete, teases her debut EP "Algorithms," with the release of the first single, "Lost In Translation." Featuring a dynamic music video directed by award-winning director Jenn Hanching, "Lost In Translation" captures the Los Angeles-based songstress as she navigates love, where it all went wrong, and the uncomfortable truth that she too is to blame for it falling apart.

"God is always wrong in the devil's eyes, so I think it's safe to say that we were both right."

Written in a moment of clarity, her lyrics speak to the stark realization that a relationship's darkest truths can lead to self-acceptance if you release control.

"This song was the catalyst that helped me find closure by answering my own questions that I felt were left open-ended," Negrete told American Songwriter, who praises the track's deeply soulful and honest vocals. "I didn't want to live this life of loving for a short period of time over and over again just to pass the time. I no longer wanted to invest my energy into things that were so temporary."

Peel back the song's endlessly contrasting layers, and you find that "Lost In Translation" presents a perspective much more mature than Negrete's 25 years may lead you to believe.

A classically trained vocalist originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Negrete has been a stage performer since age seven, and studied opera before joining the jazz conservatory at the Chicago College of Performing Arts. But it was a 5-month residency in ShenZhen, China that shaped many of her realizations about culture, society, struggle and herself. And there she experienced the love and loss she sings about in "Lost In Translation."

Negrete has released a string of singles since 2018, but her first EP "Algorithms," will mark her official debut when it releases in Spring 2021 via Business Records.

For more information, visit https://emmanegretesongs.com/.

Download/stream "Lost In Translation" https://linktr.ee/Emmanegrete.