Emily Kinney Releases New Single 'Omaha Hotel'

Jullian Records and actress/singer-songwriter Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead, Showtime's Masters of Sex, ABC's Ten Days In The Valley) are excited to present "Omaha Hotel," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, April 9 release of Kinney's brand new full-length album titled The Supporting Character (pre-order). Written after attending the funeral of her uncle in her home state of Nebraska, "Omaha Hotel" is an examination of life and experiences Kinney's had through the lens of being a busy actor.

"When I first moved to NYC, I didn't have the money to go back to Nebraska often. And when I started booking big acting jobs, I didn't have the time," Kinney says. "I felt drawn to be an artist, and spend time in big cities and live a more transient type lifestyle - very different from the small-town farming communities in which I grew up. I don't regret it, but I realize I do miss out on other things that are important." Stream "Omaha Hotel" over at SPIN HERE and on YouTube HERE

Staying busy this past year, Kinney took advantage of 2020's endless days of social distancing and time at home to finish up one of her most personal albums to date. Produced by Benjamin Greenspan, The Supporting Character touches on themes of heartbreak, loss, family history, creativity and personal growth, and finds Kinney tackling difficult subjects with her trademark lyrical honesty.

While fans may still know her best from her TV and stage work, Emily Kinney's career as a musician has always run parallel to her career as an actress. When listening to her expansive discography, from early releases such as Blue Toothbrush to 2018's Oh Jonathan, Kinney's growth as a songwriter and artist is clearly evident. Her forthcoming album, The Supporting Character, continues in this vein, highlighting her maturity as a musician while also shining a light on the aspects of her life that she is still learning to navigate.

Living in LA, for example, has always come with its own set of challenges. "It's tempting to compare my progress to others, especially in a city like LA where so many people are doing so many cool things," she says. "When the Midnight Fireworks Start" delves into this tendency to compare and sees Kinney evaluate her own creative practice as well. "That song really explores the fact that I know that I work and develop slowly," she continues. "I tend to chip away at things bit by bit, but I still have a feeling that I'm on the right path and something special is going to happen with my creative endeavours in the future."

Other noteworthy songs on The Supporting Character include "Omaha Hotel," the album's title track and "Genetic Makeup," a trio of songs that touch on family history and the importance of maintaining a strong connection to the people who know her best. "'The Supporting Character', for example, was written after a weekend with my dad in San Diego, pre-COVID," she says. "I drove home on the 5 and remembered thinking that I was a part of something much bigger than myself. Life is really magical and goes by so fast and I realized that I want to spend more time with my family and friends and less time chasing my career."

In addition to songs related to family ties and grief, Kinney also includes a brutally honest track about her struggle with body image and the pressure that women-especially women in the public eye-face to be thin. "Obviously being an actor, I'm constantly aware of my size and how I look and some days I regret the amount of time I spend thinking about it," she says of the song "Skinny." "The chorus talks about how I used to think that when you're smaller you're doing better, but I've realized that I'm my skinniest when I'm doing the worst, emotionally."

With several albums under her belt and with more songs always on the way, Kinney is a prolific writer and an unstoppable force. Her heartfelt lyrics and arresting melodies are on full display on The Supporting Character-a captivating album from an artist who shows no signs of slowing down.

