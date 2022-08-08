Emiliano Messiez Signs to Aliud Records in Europe

Aliud Records is proud to announce the signing of pianist/composer Emiliano Messiez to their label. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and currently based in New York City, Messiez is one of the most in-demand tango pianists in the US and is a pianist for the Broadway and West End productions of "Forever Tango."

With a versatile and unique style, he is equally adept in classical, jazz, tango, rock and Latin music. A prolific composer, he has written several musicals and is frequently arranging and orchestrating works on commission.

Aliud Records director, Jos Boerland stated, "Signing Emiliano fits perfectly with the label's expansion into the jazz and world music markets. With Emiliano on the roster, we're looking forward to collaborating on a number of projects over the next few years. Our focus is on building a solid relationship with artists who can work across genres and Emiliano fits this bill."

Messiez is honored to work with this highly respected label, based in Europe. He said, "To be selected by Jos Boerland and his team is an honor I value, and I am equally thrilled that my first recording project is with such distinguished artists as Horacio Romo and Pablo Agri. I look forward to this ongoing relationship and am grateful for the opportunity."

The first album under this new contract will be released this coming autumn and will feature the debut album of a new tango trio featuring three of today's best-known proponents of the style, Pablo Agri, Horacio Romo and Emiliano Messiez. Titled "Ahora", this trio album will feature a format that is somewhat unconventional in the tango world. The most famous setting for tango music is the "Orquestas Típicas" often including over a dozen performers however, smaller formats featuring four to six players are also popular. The typical trio format found in tango music consists of piano, bandoneon and double bass. Speaking about the line-up of this trio, pianist Emiliano Messiez explained, "It's not that common to find a trio setting with piano, bandoneon and violin. When we first started to talk about this project, we worried that the bass sound would be obviously missing, but once we started playing, we were very pleased with our sound."

The album contains largely original compositions, written by each of the trio's members. Pablo Agri explained further. "We each contributed two new compositions on the album, Horacio's solo piece is a new composition and the rest of the material we recorded are arrangements of well-known pieces."

For Horacio, Pablo and Emiliano, the tango tradition is very important and the music on this album definitely reflects this. A quick read of the musicians' biographies will show that all three have a long and distinguished history playing traditional tango music. However, this was not the idea behind this trio. Horacio Romo continued, "We didn't want to be a 'traditional' trio just playing traditional tangos. We thought of this project as something different while at the same time we wanted to give due attention to the tradition. We decided that we would play original music - our music - creating a new sound, new music and a new trio".

Ahora will be available on CD and be available for streaming and download in both stereo and immersive formats. More information and release dates will be announced in the coming weeks.