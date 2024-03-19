Emerging R&B Sensation Pels P Releases New Single 'Truth'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising R&B artist Pels P unveils his latest single, "Truth." With its captivating melodies and emotionally resonant lyrics, "Truth" promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its raw authenticity and soulful sound.

Pels P is an emerging artist who fashions a fusion of RnB & Soul. He has self-titled his sound ‘RnSoul'; rooted in his various musical influences from his childhood, including the likes of Keith Sweat and Jodeci to Soulful greats such as Luther Vandross and Phil Collins. Beyond that, Pels incorporates his cross-cultural experiences; from afrobeats due to his Nigerian heritage, to the London-US hip-hop & rap culture, to breaths of gospel, and more.

"Truth" is poised to resonate with fans of R&B music around the globe, offering a refreshing perspective on love, life, and everything in between. With its heartfelt lyrics and infectious groove, the track is destined to become a staple in playlists everywhere.

Last year, his debut single P.O.V took the R&B community by storm with many earnestly anticipating his debut single. The teaser accrued over 260k+ views on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok alone prior to release.

Pels P's rise to prominence is a testament to his talent, authenticity, and undeniable appeal. As he continues to push boundaries and redefine the music landscape, all eyes are on this emerging artist. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the soul-stirring sounds of Pels P.