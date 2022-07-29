Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Adds Second and Final Shows in Australia

Following overwhelming demand in pre-sales second and final concerts have been added for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on Sunday 8 January, AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 14 January, and Allianz Stadium, Sydney on Tuesday 17 January.

Tickets to the newly announced concerts plus tickets to the original dates will go on sale on Monday 1 August (times staggered, visit oznz.eltonjohn.com for details).

Elton's highly anticipated return to Australia for one last tour was made possible by his promise to New Zealand fans to complete his two rescheduled shows from March 2020, which were postponed due to illness and then COVID lockdowns.

Newcastle is in for a truly special event when Elton takes to the stage with the newly announced show becoming his very first show ever in the city.

By the end of this tour, Elton will have played 236 concerts in Australia - the 3rd most for any country outside the UK & US.

Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for ticket information. Tickets for all the unmissable concerts go on sale Monday 1 August (times staggered, see website for details).

Wrapping up this leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road run next January, this will be AU/NZ fans' very last chance to catch this legendary performer live on stage. If you missed out last time, or if once wasn't enough, come along and say goodbye to this beloved performer. Tickets will go fast - don't miss out on this unforgettable showman!

Tour Dates

Sunday 08 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!

McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)

Ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Tuesday 10 January 2023

McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)

Ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 13 January 2023

AAMI Park

Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (12pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 14 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!

AAMI Park

Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (12pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 17 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!

Allianz Stadium

Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (2pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 18 January 2023

Allianz Stadium

Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (2pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 21 January

Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (4pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 24 January

Orangetheory Stadium

Christchurch, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)

Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

AUCKLAND SHOWS: ON SALE NOW

Friday 27 January 2023

Mt Smart Stadium

Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Saturday 28 January 2023

Mt Smart Stadium

Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999