Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Adds Second and Final Shows in Australia
Elton will come to Newcastle, Melbourne, and Sydney in January.
Following overwhelming demand in pre-sales second and final concerts have been added for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on Sunday 8 January, AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 14 January, and Allianz Stadium, Sydney on Tuesday 17 January.
Tickets to the newly announced concerts plus tickets to the original dates will go on sale on Monday 1 August (times staggered, visit oznz.eltonjohn.com for details).
Elton's highly anticipated return to Australia for one last tour was made possible by his promise to New Zealand fans to complete his two rescheduled shows from March 2020, which were postponed due to illness and then COVID lockdowns.
Newcastle is in for a truly special event when Elton takes to the stage with the newly announced show becoming his very first show ever in the city.
By the end of this tour, Elton will have played 236 concerts in Australia - the 3rd most for any country outside the UK & US.
Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for ticket information. Tickets for all the unmissable concerts go on sale Monday 1 August (times staggered, see website for details).
Wrapping up this leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road run next January, this will be AU/NZ fans' very last chance to catch this legendary performer live on stage. If you missed out last time, or if once wasn't enough, come along and say goodbye to this beloved performer. Tickets will go fast - don't miss out on this unforgettable showman!
Tour Dates
Sunday 08 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
McDonald Jones Stadium
Newcastle, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)
Ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Tuesday 10 January 2023
McDonald Jones Stadium
Newcastle, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)
Ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 13 January 2023
AAMI Park
Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (12pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday 14 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
AAMI Park
Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (12pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Tuesday 17 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
Allianz Stadium
Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (2pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday 18 January 2023
Allianz Stadium
Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (2pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday 21 January
Suncorp Stadium
Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (4pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Tuesday 24 January
Orangetheory Stadium
Christchurch, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Monday 1 August (1pm local time)
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
AUCKLAND SHOWS: ON SALE NOW
Friday 27 January 2023
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Saturday 28 January 2023
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999