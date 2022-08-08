Elton John Announces 'Hold Me Closer' With Britney Spears

Britney Spears will make her highly-anticipated reutrn to music with a new rendition of "Tiny Dancer" with Elton John.

Variety reports that the new single will be released "in the coming days" and is officially titled "Hold Me Closer." The new track can be pre-saved here. The artwork for the upcoming single features two emojis, a rose for Spears and a rocket ship for John.

Spears was recently freed from a 14-year conservatorship in November of 2021. Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and actress and is often considered to be one of the most successful and influential pop artists of all time.

She signed with Jive Records in 1997, and her first two albums ("...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did it Again") were hugely successful and cemented her status as the most successful teenage artist of all time.

Her following albums ("Britney" and "In the Zone") explored more mature themes, as she moved away from her "teen pop" image. After a brief break in her career, during which Britney experienced a series of widely reported upon personal issues, she released several more albums ("Blackout", "Circus", "Femme Fatale", "Britney Jean", and "Glory"), which received widespread critical acclaim. She has had 6 number one albums and 5 number one singles, and is currently the third highest performing female artists of all time on the Billboard charts.

Britney Spears made her feature film debut starring in the 2002 film "Crossroads". She was a series regular on "The Mickey Mouse Club" and has made several guest appearances on various television shows, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch", "The Simpsons", "Will & Grace", and "How I Met Your Mother". She has released several popular filmed concert specials and music videos, and TRL named the music video for her debut single "...Baby, One More Time" as the number one "most iconic" music video of all time.

Britney Spears' music will be featured in the upcoming musical comedy "Once Upon A One More Time", which ran in Chicago in 2021, with an expected Broadway transfer at a future date. The show features an extensive cast of the most well-known fairytale characters whose lives are changed by the arrival of a fairy godmother who introduces them to "The Feminine Mystique".

Elton John wrote the music for the new musical adaption of The Devil Wears Prada. He has achieved 26 gold, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time, Candle In The Wind 1997, which sold over 33 million copies. Since launching his first tour in 1970, Elton has over 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries to his credit.

Elton is the most successful solo male in the history of the American charts and the third most successful artist overall, behind only Madonna and the Beatles. He has logged 67 Hot 100 entries between 1970 and 2000, including nine No. 1s and 27 top 10s. He achieved seven #1 albums in the three-and-a-half-year period from 1972 to 1975 - a period of concentrated success surpassed only by the Beatles.

Elton was born on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex, England, and given the name Reginald Kenneth Dwight. At the age of three he astonished his family by sitting at the piano and playing The Skater's Waltz by ear. At the age of 11 he was awarded a scholarship as a Junior Exhibitor at the Royal Academy of Music and he attended the Academy on Saturday mornings for the next four years.

Besides his knighthood, Elton's landmark awards include Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, 1991; Songwriters Hall of Fame (with Bernie Taupin), 1992; Officer of Arts & Letters (France) 1993; induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, 1994; Polar Music Prize, 1995; MusiCares Person of the Year, 2000; Kennedy Center Honor, 2004; Billboard Magazine Legend of Live Award, 2006; Songwriters Hall of Fame Johnny Mercer Award (with Bernie Taupin), 2013; BRITs Icon Award, 2013; Rockefeller Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, 2013 and the Harvard School of Public Health AIDS Initiative Leadership Award, 2013. In 2002, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music and in 2004 he became a Fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters and Composers.

Elton has won 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001, been nominated for a Grammy Award 11 times (winning in 1986, 1991, 1994, 1997 and 2000), and received the Grammy Legend Award in 2001. Three of his albums have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, including his 1970 eponymous album. Elton has 4 Oscar Award nominations (winning in 1995 and 2020), and a Tony Award (with 4 nominations) for Best Original Score for Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida in 2000.