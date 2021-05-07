Elohim Releases New Anthem 'Strut'

Elohim enlists Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia for the summer anthem, an unapologetic celebration of uniqueness and inner power, "STRUT" is out everywhere from today. Listen to "STRUT" HERE.



The track is paired with an official music video, directed by longtime collaborator, Chase O'Black and features both artists strutting their stuff on the runway, ablaze with flashing lights. Watch the music video for "Strut" HERE.



Speaking about the new track, Elohim reveals, "Strut is a daily reminder to all of us, myself included, that the power we hold within ourselves is infinite. It's a story of self-discovery and I feel proud, excited and empowered to share a record like this. I want to inspire others to own who they are, celebrate their uniqueness, and shine their wonderful light to the world!" She continues, "Working with Big Freedia on Strut makes the song even more meaningful. Her music and story have inspired and continues to inspire humans all over the world. I am moved by anyone who is true to who they are. I wish that for everyone and I hope Strut will encourage self-love and self-confidence with every listen."



Big Freedia adds, "Elohim is something else. I was so excited to get to work with her. Strut is about owning your attitude, no matter who you are!"



Also announced today, the Los Angeles based artist, producer, and songwriter will be releasing 4-part music series titled 'Journey to the Center of Myself,' a special collection of work revealed in 4 EP's through-out the year. More details to be unveiled soon.



With over 300M+ combined global streams, an ever growing international fan-base and a soon to be released collection of EP's, Elohim's music explores the beauty of human connection. Her musical styles span the gamut from inventive electronic and indie alternative to unabashed pop with her stunning one-woman live shows set against a backdrop of breathtaking visuals that create an extrasensory experience.



Elohim's journey has not been easy, but forging fearlessly through challenges, her story is one of resilience. In the half decade since Elohim released her first single, she's grown from the shy and enigmatic woman who hid her face, into a woman who's proud of conquering her fears and making the music she wants, on her own terms. "When you're in the trenches, it can be hard to see how bad things really are, but I often say you have to go through it to get through it," she says of how bad things became with her mental health on the heels of her newfound success as an artist in the early days "I want to tell people, honestly, if I can do this, so can you."

Elohim released her first body of work in 2016, which was followed by a number of collaborations with the likes of Louis The Child, Skrillex, and Marshmello. Her self-titled album followed in 2018, which included hit singles "Sleepy Eyes," "Half Love" and "Hallucinating". Her next release, 2019's "Braindead" EP was some of her most personal material to date, dealing with the struggles of mental illness. Sales from the project were donated to initiatives in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month. Elohim continues her activism in this space through her involvement with The JED Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for the nation's teens and young adults.

Stay tuned for more new music from Elohim, coming soon.



"Strut" featuring Big Freedia is out everywhere now.



Known as the reigning Queen of New Orleans Bounce, Big Freedia is a nationally known hip-hop artist, TV personality, author, and LGBTQ icon. During the mid 2000's, Big Freedia's life was chronicled on the reality show, Big Freedia Bounces Back, on Fuse TV. In addition to releasing critically acclaimed EPs, '3rd Ward Bounce' (2018) and 'Louder' (2020), Big Freedia is known for notable feature appearances, including on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning single, "Formation" and in 2018 and on Drake's "Nice For What." She has collaborated with artists like Lizzo and Diplo to Icona Pop and New Kids On The Block and appeared on TV shows Wendy Williams, The Real, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

