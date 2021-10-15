Elodie Gervaise Releases New EP, SYZYGY

Today, Paris-based French-Australian singer-songwriter Elodie Gervaise has released her new EP, Syzygy, out now via B3SCI Records. Stream the EP in full + new single "Free Babe" everywhere now here. Watch the video for EP track "Urgence" below!

With its title stemming from the astronomical concept of conjunction, Syzygy is an intrepid collection of songs aligning to create a solar system of Elodie's own creation. Her lush vocals and hypnotic lyrics blend fluidly with the electronic stylings of collaborating producer Maria Korkeila to weave an intricate and beautiful web of sounds.

Describing the EP, Elodie notes, "Written the week before the first confinement in France, the four tracks are based on the topics of the environmental emergency, mental health in romantic relationships and the power of connection."

Alongside the EP comes new single, "Free Babe," a driving electro-pop stunner whose mesmerizing production backs the vulnerability of Elodie's vocal as she laments the dichotomy of longing to heal a partner while wanting them to heal themselves. Also debuted today is the mystifying official video for the ethereal "Urgence," a song decrying world leaders' failed confrontation of Earth's environmental distress and the sobering acknowledgement that change must come from the ground up.

Catch Elodie live next for her EP release show October 29 in Paris @ E-Do Studio; her show there last month sold out!

Elodie began revealing the EP last month with the release of "IMYG," short for "I'm your guy." The track's beat-driven, minimal electronics coupled with a tantalizing official video garnered praise from outlets such as KALTBLUT and Beats Per Minute as well as support from SiriusXMU's "Download 15" and Spotify's "OFF POP" playlist. Track "Bienvenue" rounds out the project with another display of Elodie's haunting vocal and subtle restraint, crafting an intergalactic magnetism among the collection.

Elodie began her career as a vocalist and guitarist in the bands Galaxy Girls and Candy Lucid in Australia. She then moved to Paris to be closer to and draw inspiration from her French roots. While there, she formed a self-titled 4-piece band with which she released her debut EP, Brut, which saw praise from Rolling Stone (France) and Brain Magazine.

Since the release of Brut and a run of live shows with her band prior to the pandemic, Elodie Gervaise is now forging a fully solo path, with Syzygy as a bold first statement. Immersing us in a dreamscape of Elodie's own universe, the project, at its core, is a rallying cry for togetherness. Elodie says, "Connection is vital. It is what creates a sense of belonging, and according to this project what matters most in life. Our relationships are what enable us to survive and truly feel seen."