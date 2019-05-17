Ellis Paul Releases Music Video For KISS ME CAUSE I'M GONE

Today, singer-songwriter Ellis Paul released a music video for his new "Kiss Me 'Cause I'm Gone" off his upcoming album The Storyteller's Suitcase, out May 31 on his own Rosella Records label. Pre-order the album HERE.

Watch "Kiss Me 'Cause I'm Gone" via YouTube:

"The song is like snapshots of my life on the highway. Sometimes getting to a better place means driving there," Paul stated. "I'm from a small town in Maine, so this music video represents the moment of leaving, followed by that tsunami flash of highways, places, beauty, that adventure brings. It took me a year to film all of these places. I took along the same damn shirt for the entire ride..."

"Kiss Me 'Cause I'm Gone" is the second single to be released from Paul's new album following the lead off track, "I Ain't No Jesus".

"There's a craft to what I do, and I take it very seriously," Paul says. "At the same time, I look at it as a calling, too. I tour quite a bit, and that allows me to come into contact with so many people of all walks of life. I hear their stories, and I realize that they could be telling me my story, too. So I try to make sense out of it all. I try to get to the heart of what we're all feeling. That's at the root of what I do - capturing the humanity we share with some kind of grace and integrity."

Ellis' new album continues that grand and noble tradition. On 13 deeply felt narratives, the singer-songwriter takes listeners on a beautifully sustained journey that is at both strikingly intimate and universally relatable.

The Storyteller's Suitcase also serves as the first time Paul produced his own record. "I finally felt ready," he says. "Whenever somebody else produces you, even if they're great and you agree all the way, they're still changing what you do in some way. I feel as though I would hand producers a black-and-white photo, and they'd put their own colors on it and hand it back to me. Now I'm hearing my own sounds and getting them on tape. I'm putting down the ink and applying all of my own colors. So this album is a very honest statement from top to bottom. It's a true self-portrait."

Always on the road, Paul will continue to tour throughout the U.S. all year long. See full list of tour dates below and at his website here!

Tour Dates:

May 19 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton (Special Guest of Red Molly)

May 20 - Annapolis, MD @ 49 West Coffeehouse

May 26 - Kerrville, TX @ Kerville Folk Festival

June 2 - Boothbay Harbor, ME @ The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

June 2-7 - Monhegan Island, ME @ Roots on the Rocks

June 8 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

June 9 - Bellerica, MA @ Kiva House Concerts

June 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Front Porch

July 12 - Okemah, OK @ Woody Guthrie Folk Festival

July 13 - Guthrie, OK @ Magnolia Moon

July 26 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall

Aug 3 - Duluth, GA @ Red Clay Theater

Aug 24 - Winnsboro, TX @ The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts

Sept 19 - New London, NH @ Flying Goose Brewpub

Sept 21 - Franklin, MA @ First Universalist Society Meetinghouse

Sept 28 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop

Sept 29 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop

Oct 10 - Warwick, MD @ Worsell Manor Music in the Barn

Oct 17 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

Oct 18 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim

Oct 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 2 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

Nov 3 - Val Paraiso, IN @ Front Porch Music

Nov 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Nov 9 - Newport, KY @ York St. Cafe

Nov 16 - Oxford, NY @ Six on the Square

Nov 30 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

Dec 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

Dec 28 - Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)

Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)

Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)

Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)

Photo by Ali Hasbach





