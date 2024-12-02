Elle Belle Releases New Single 'Stranger In A Strange Land'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based indie rock band Elle Belle has released their latest single "Stranger In A Strange Land" on Little Record Company. The track, which debuted on Glide Magazine, explores the emotional distance between individuals and the struggle of finding connection in an increasingly disconnected world.

On the song, Elle Belle's Christopher Pappas shares, “I feel a loneliness in the distance between two people. I’m typing these words now trying to describe a feeling, and you’re reconstructing the feeling whole cloth in your own head. There will never be a way to show exactly how I feel. This chasm of semantics between us is always there. Language is a rickety bridge, and we try to cross it over the span. But then, in the sea of darkness, you find someone who makes you feel like they’re standing right next to you holding your hand.”

"Selene" explores themes of deception and belief through a series of vivid vignettes. Elle Belle's Christopher Pappas shares, “'Selene' is a song about grifters and the people they prey on. It examines how our hope can be weaponized against us.”

Pappas continues with a personal touch, “My wife, Mary Beth, thinks I have a ghost that has followed me around my whole life named Selene. While I don’t believe in ghosts, her playful belief inspired this song. It’s fascinating how belief can shape our experiences, whether they’re real or imagined.”

Elle Belle has also launched a Patreon where fans can collaborate with the band, sit in on songwriting sessions, be the first to hear about upcoming new music and shows. and more. Support Elle Belle and join the community HERE.

Elle Belle is the alter-ego of award-winning composer/songwriter Christopher Pappas. His debut record, WAKO GUMBO, a sprawling 20-song double LP, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre de Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Mixed with a variety of genres including psych-rock, soft-rock, pop, and electronic, Elle Belle continues Pappas' knack for rich, intricate songwriting. Incredibly prolific and versatile; has written music for NASA, has a musical slated to go off-Broadway, and assembled his own 27-piece orchestra to perform his original orchestral works. Elle Belle released his latest full-length album How Do I Feel? in 2023, but has continued his prolific streak with a string of singles set for release this year.

Photo courtesy of the Artist

